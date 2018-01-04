The Western Journal

Trump: North Korea Would Have No Interest in Peace Talks Without Him

By Jonathan Pincus
January 4, 2018 at 1:50pm

President Donald Trump on Thursday cited his “firm” approach to diplomatic relations with North Korea as the driving factor behind the country’s willingness to open conversations with their neighbors to the south.

“Does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total ‘might’ against the North,” the president wrote.

“Fools, but talks are a good thing!” he added.

Trump, who called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” in October, has taken a strong stance against Kim’s regime after it routinely conducted missile tests in the face of tightened sanctions from the United Nations.

While tensions surrounding the Hermit Kingdom have been heightened as of late, a breakthrough was reached Wednesday morning when the North called the formerly severed hotline of neighboring South Korea, as reported by The Western Journal.

The hotline had been out-of-service for almost two years after North Korea shut-down the line in February 2016, as noted by CNN.

North Korea reportedly cut communication through the line after a border factory operated by both countries had been closed.

South Korea’s Unification ministry reported that the two countries were on the phone for 20 minutes, checking “technical issues of the communication line.”

Several hours later, the North reportedly called for a second time to suggest the two countries conclude talks for the day.

Trump’s statement comes just days after he directed a tweet at Kim, warning him that the United States’ “Nuclear Button” is much larger and “more powerful” than North Korea’s.

Trump’s threat on Tuesday was done in response to a New Year’s Day speech given by Kim where he stated the North’s intent of “mass-producing nuclear warheads” that would be used should the country feel “threatened.”

“The United States should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table,” the North Korean dictator said Monday, adding that the U.S. mainland, “is within our nuclear strike range.”

On Tuesday, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned the country of possible repercussions after receiving word that the North might be preparing to conduct further missile testing.

“I hope that doesn’t happen. But if it does, we must bring even tougher measures to bear against the North Korean regime,” Haley stated.

