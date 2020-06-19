SECTIONS
Trump Not Giving Up on Ending DACA, Says Another Attempt Coming 'Shortly'

By Erin Coates
Published June 19, 2020 at 12:12pm
President Donald Trump said he intends to renew his efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in a Friday tweet despite the roadblock he faces after Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling.

“The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won,” Trump tweeted.

“We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday.”

He added, “I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they used to negotiate – They have abandoned DACA.”

In a 5-4 decision Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an initiative that offers individuals who came to the United States as children legal protections against removal and allows them to work in the country.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, claimed the Trump administration moved arbitrarily to end the program and said it didn’t offer adequate justification for doing so.

“The dispute before the Court is not whether [the Department of Homeland Security] may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so,” Roberts’ ruling read.

The ruling stated that under the Administrative Procedures Act, the administration must “provide a reasoned explanation for its action,” which includes “what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

Roberts was joined in his ruling by the four liberal justices on the court: Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

The enhanced paperwork Trump referred to in his Friday tweet would presumably address the issue.

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told “Fox & Friends” he was disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“It’s amazing to see the Supreme Court keep an illegal program in place, it’s terrible,” he said.

One of Trump’s 2016 campaign promises was to repeal President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive order granting protections to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, Fox News reported.

As indicated in his Friday tweet, Trump has tried to link permanent protection for “dreamers” with a broader immigration deal.

During the government shutdown in 2019, talk of an agreement between Trump and congressional Democrats to trade funding for Trump’s border wall with permanent protections for DACA recipients ultimately fell apart, according to The Washington Post.

It is unclear at this time whether a new ruling on DACA will be possible before the 2020 election.

