A Trump Offensive: GOP Plan To Target Deep Blue States Looks for Boost If Bernie Leads Dem Ticket

Even the deep blue states might be feeling the Bern this fall.

And it’s not the kind any Democrat would have expected in President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

With Democratic voters going to the polls Tuesday in 14 state nomination contests that could decide who will be at the top of their ticket come November, there’s no shortage of Democrats worried about the effect a Bernie Sanders nomination could have on races further down the ticket.

And considering the Republican National Committee is taking the 2020 fight to even states where Democratic rule is virtually impregnable, Democrats just might have a lot more to worry about than it looks.

According to a Politico report Monday, the RNC is investing resources to take the fight for votes into the liberal bastions of California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

National Republicans are targeting blue states like California and New York, with the hopes of flipping the House back to the GOPhttps://t.co/LvP8sUvzbE — POLITICO (@politico) March 2, 2020

Republicans in the article said the push had been planned months ago as part of a national effort to regain control of the House of Representatives. But while it’s not necessarily a reaction to Sanders’ improbably rise as a potential Democratic nominee, it sure could get a boost from that.

And Republicans know it.

“Republicans … have already begun to attach Democrats to the Vermont senator — a strategy aimed at suburbanites who’ve fled the GOP during Trump’s presidency but who may be repelled by Sanders’ politics,” Politico reported. “The National Republican Congressional Committee, for instance, sent out a press release recently asking whether a pair of vulnerable New Jersey Democrats agreed with comments Sanders made praising Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.”

Praising dictators like the late killer Castro is the kind of mistake only a candidate like Sanders would make – and it’s the kind of mistake only a candidate like Sanders would actually refuse to recognize.

(To socialists like Sanders, the thing to remember about Castro is his “literacy program,” not the firing squads or prison cells for political prisoners, not the desperate men, women and children who risk their lives on rickety vessels to flee the island prison for the freedom of the United States.)

Americans know that, and the political pros know Americans know it.

Not even the most liberal Democrats, in their heart of hearts, could deny that plenty of non-Trump races could be affected when the Democratic ticket is headed by a raving lunatic, self-proclaimed socialist septuagenarian from Vermont.

In fact, plenty of Democrats, starting with former Vice President Joe Biden, have made that point publicly already – if not in those exact words.

“He’ll have great trouble bringing along other senators, keeping the House of Representatives, winning back the Senate and down-ballot initiatives,” Biden told host George Stephanopoulos Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

NEW: @GStephanopoulos: “You’re convinced that the Democrats will lose big in November if Bernie Sanders is the nominee? Joe Biden: “He’ll have great trouble bringing along other senators, keeping the House of Representatives, winning back the Senate…” https://t.co/23kgGkwFyy pic.twitter.com/RPkrKTi4xD — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 1, 2020

Now, obviously Biden has a certain self-interest in peddling this line.

The more Democrats get scared of what a Bernie Sanders candidacy will mean to their hopes to hold onto Congress – or even win back the Senate – the more likely they are to turn to Biden as the more “electable” of the Democrats on offer.

But the reality for Democrats is that as Super Tuesday approaches, Sanders and his millions of ignorantly enthusiastic followers – evidently the kind of people with the intellectual depth of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her mates on the “squad” – could well be determining who is going to be leading the Democrats against Trump in the fall.

The other reality, as the Politico piece noted, is that the RNC has considerably more money than its counterpart, the Democratic National Committee.

”The RNC’s massive, seven-to-one financial advantage over the Democratic National Committee, aides say, has afforded them the luxury of investing in states that aren’t in play in the presidential contest,” Politico noted.

There’s no doubt that that advantage in fundraising has much to do with Trump’s successes, so the man at the top of the ticket for Republicans in November is a president seeking re-election after one of the most tumultuous-yet-accomplished presidencies in history.

The man who could well be at the top of the ticket for Democrats, meanwhile, is a creaking ruin, a physical and intellectual symbol of socialism — a political and economic system that has failed literally everywhere it has been tried, and is manifestly incompatible with the spirit and history of the United States.

Even if they never planned for that matchup, Republicans are well prepared to take advantage of it – and if all goes well, on Election Day, those deep-blue states could be feeling a Bern they never expected.

