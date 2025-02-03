Trump Pauses Tariffs After Mexican President Makes Major Border Concession

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is pausing imposing a 25 percent tariff on Mexico, following an agreement being reached to secure the border.

So Trump’s “Art of the Deal” negotiating tactic appears to be working again.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” he posted on Truth Social Monday morning.

“These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico,” he continued.

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” Trump said.

Sheinbaum had posted on X prior to Trump’s announcement that she and the U.S. president had a “good conversation.”

She confirmed the pledge to send 10,000 members of the Mexican National Guard to her nation’s border with the U.S. to prevent drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl.

“The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico,” Sheinbaum also wrote.

Sostuvimos una buena conversación con el presidente Trump con mucho respeto a nuestra relación y la soberanía; llegamos a una serie de acuerdos: 1.México reforzará la frontera norte con 10 mil elementos de la Guardia Nacional de forma inmediata, para evitar el tráfico de drogas… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 3, 2025

CNBC reported, “Sheinbaum over the weekend threatened retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the United States, and nontariff measures, but had not disclosed the rate for the tariffs.”

“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday night that his country would implement a 25 percent tariff against $155 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs, which had been announced hours earlier,” the news outlet further noted.

Canada released an extensive list on Monday of U.S. products subject to a 25 percent tariff, including many different food imports.

The U.S. annual trade deficit with Canada is estimated at more than $100 billion, so it seems little doubt that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making an announcement similar to Sheinbaum shortly.

Trump is asking of Canada the same thing he asked of Mexico: stem the flow of illegal aliens and fentanyl over the U.S. border.

Stocks rebounded Monday after an initial selloff when the announcement of a pause in tariffs between the U.S. and Mexico was made.

Trump conceded Sunday there may be some short-term pain as he works to reshuffle U.S. trade relations with Mexico, Canada, China, and other countries.

But as he promised during the campaign, he is using tariffs to bring greater border security and foster domestic manufacturing, not to mention help boost the federal treasury.

It’s time to put America First.

