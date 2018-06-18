Trump Points the Blame at Democrats for Splitting Families at the Border

Democrats who do not like seeing families split up at the border, after adults try to illegally enter the United States, should start working with Republicans instead of blaming them, according to President Donald Trump.

Department of Homeland Security officials have said that in April and May, about 2,000 children were taken away from their parents while adults were being processed by the justice system, according to the Washington Examiner.

Trump said the way to address immigration issues is to reform immigration the Republican way.

“Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change! This is why we need more Republicans elected in November. Democrats are good at only three things, High Taxes, High Crime and Obstruction. Sad!” Trump tweeted Friday.

Trump added to those messages with Monday tweets urging immigration reform.

“The Democrats should get together with their Republican counterparts and work something out on Border Security & Safety. Don’t wait until after the election because you are going to lose!” Trump tweeted.

“Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally?” he also tweeted.

Proposals to reform immigration will be discussed this week in Washington.

A plan supported by moderate Republicans would include a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants who came into the country as children of illegal immigrants, The Bangor Daily News has reported.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said that those who break the law are the ones who cause family separation.

In remarks prepared for a Thursday speech, Sessions said lawbreakers who bring children with them are responsible for what happens next.

“Having children does not give you immunity from arrest and prosecution. It certainly doesn’t give immunity to American citizens,” Sessions said.

Sessions said that children should not have to face the consequences of what their parents do.

“Our policies are discouraging people from making children endure that treacherous journey. Everything the open borders lobby is doing is encouraging that and endangering these children. It’s that simple. There’s only one way to stop this and that is for people to stop smuggling children. Stop crossing the border illegally with your children. Apply to enter lawfully. Wait your turn,” Sessions said.

