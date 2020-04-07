Trump Reportedly Has His New Press Secretary: 31-Year-Old Kayleigh McEnany

Kayleigh McEnany will become President Donald Trump’s fourth White House press secretary, replacing Stephanie Grisham.

The 31-year-old has been a frequent Trump supporter and served as the Trump campaign’s national press secretary before being tapped for the White House gig, The New York Times reported.

Prior to her role with the Trump campaign, McEnany served as a national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and as a CNN contributor.

McEnany was part of Jeff Zucker’s attempt to diversify CNN with pro-Trump “characters in a drama,” according to The New York Times Magazine in 2017.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh, I can’t believe you have Jeffrey Lord or Kayleigh McEnany,'” Zucker said. “But you know what? They know who Jeffrey Lord and Kayleigh McEnany are.”

TRENDING: Ben Carson Delivers Dose of Coronavirus Hope: 'Looks Like It's Moving Much Faster Than Anybody Thought'

This latest White House shakeup comes as Mark Meadows takes over as chief of staff.

Axios reported last week that Grisham may be on the outs because Meadows was already meeting with potential new White House press secretaries.

Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah was one of the other candidates for the position and will also be joining the White House media staff, according to The Times.

Farah had previously served as Meadows’ communications director during his time as the chair of the House Freedom Caucus. She also served as press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence.

Do you think McEnany is a good choice for the position? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (312 Votes) 5% (16 Votes)

Meadows’ longtime congressional aide, Ben Williamson, will serve as an adviser for the communications team.

According to administration officials, Grisham and Meadows had frequently clashed and Meadows said she was someone he wanted to replace.

Grisham seemed unaware of the change when Axios asked last week.

“Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine,” she told the publication.

“If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

RELATED: Rand Paul Fully Recovers from Coronavirus, Begins Volunteering at Hospital

Grisham only served as press secretary for nine months, taking over for Sarah Sanders when she resigned last year.

Unlike Sanders and her predecessor Sean Spicer, Grisham did not hold any traditional media briefings and instead communicated through interviews, statements and tweets, Fox News reported.

Daily briefings have only recently returned in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and it is unclear if McEnany will restart the practice.

Grisham will be rejoining the first lady’s office as chief of staff and spokeswoman for Melania Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.