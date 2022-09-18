Trump Says Indictment Won't Stop Him - Country Will Experience 'Problems' Like 'We've Never Seen'

On Thursday former President Donald Trump warned that the nation would experience “problems … the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen” should he be indicted by the Biden-Harris administration.

The clear implication is that such an unprecedented move might lead to conservatives defying the Biden-Harris regime.

The conversation unfolded between Trump and conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. He explained during Hewitt’s show that an indictment wouldn’t prevent him from running for president again.

He suggested that the American people would not support a former President facing prosecution. “The people are not going to stand for this stuff. They’ve weaponized the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

“If a thing like that happened, I would have no prohibition against running,” Trump told Hewitt.

“I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.”

“I think they’d have big problems. Big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes,” Trump said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina spoke on similar terms in August when he suggested there would be “riots in the street” if “there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information,” according to Conservative Brief.

Graham told Fox News, “There is a double standard when it comes to Trump.”

“And I’ll say this: If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street,” Graham said.

Hewitt predicted that the establishment media would interpret Trump’s concern as “inciting violence.”

“That’s not inciting. I’m just saying what my opinion is,” Trump replied. “I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it.”







As if on cue Democratic Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin of Illinois told reporters Thursday, “Inviting a mob to return to the streets is exactly what happened here on Jan. 6, 2021. This president knew what he was doing … and we saw the results,” Politico reported.

Durbin said, “His careless, inflammatory rhetoric has its consequences.”

Durbin clearly seems to have forgotten his colleague Sen. Maize Hirono of Hawaii’s incendiary speech on Wednesday when she yielded the Senate floor after what she called “literally, a call to arms in our country.”

This sounds to me like a declaration of war against citizens who support restrictions similar to those in Europe. It sounds like a declaration of war against citizens who support limiting abortions that would not touch 95% of abortions each year in the US, & are supported by 60% — Phil_Am_Patriot (@PhilAmPatriot1) September 14, 2022



The difference is clear when listening to both sets of remarks: Trump’s comments are cautionary and aimed at preventing a tragedy. He’s warning against an action. Hirono’s are obviously designed to spur violent action that is rooted in radical leftist rage. Trump offered an opinion; Hirono made an appeal for action.

