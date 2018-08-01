Trump Says Sessions ‘Should End’ the Mueller Probe ‘Right Now’

President Donald Trump sent Attorney General Jeff Sessions a public demand Wednesday that Sessions pull the plug on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 president campaign.

Trump’s tweet came during the second day of the trial of Paul Manafort, who briefly ran Trump’s campaign. It was among a series of five tweets Trump sent regarding the Russia probe.

“‘FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to remain in the FBI while he himself was being investigated. This is a real issue. It won’t go into a Mueller Report because Mueller is going to protect these guys. Mueller has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation.’ ALAN DERSHOWITZ,” Trump wrote in the first pair of tweets.

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz has said repeatedly that the conduct of FBI agents investigating Trump who were biased against Trump was improper, the Washington Examiner reported.

Trump’s next tweet contained his message to Sessions.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!” Trump wrote.

Neither the White House nor Justice Department responded to media requests for comment on the tweets.

Trump then touched on the Manafort trial, which focuses on tax and fraud charges against Manafort long before he worked for Trump.

“Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion – a Hoax!,” Trump tweeted.

He then summed up Miueller’s Russia probe, which began in May 2017.

“Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX. The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful!” he tweeted.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Mueller investigation, but the tweet is the first time he has sent Sessions a direct message to end its work. Sessions had earlier recused himself from any role in the investigation into the claims Russia colluded with the Trump campaign, claims Trump has long denied.

Trump has been angry with Sessions for the recusal. The Washington Post on Wednesday reported that Mueller is investigating whether Trump’s displeasure with Sessions reached the level of obstruction of justice.

Last week, House conservatives released a motion to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the Mueller investigation.

“With Attorney General Sessions’ recusal, Rod Rosenstein has been in charge of the Department of Justice as the agency has made every effort to obstruct legitimate attempts of Congressional oversight,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican and chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, USA Today reported.

Meadows said the Justice Department is hiding information on the probe.

“For nine months we’ve warned them consequences were coming, and for nine months we’ve heard the same excuses backed up by the same unacceptable conduct,” Meadows said. “Time is up and the consequences are here. It’s time to find a new deputy attorney general who is serious about accountability and transparency.”

