Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Set To Make Announcement from the White House

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:58pm
P Share Print

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway stated that President Donald Trump will be addressing the country later tonight.

“You will hear from the president tonight,” Conway told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos. “I’m heading over to the White House shortly. We’ll be joined by, I think, a couple of hundred people.”

“And the president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House,” she added.

Conway, who served as Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, pointing out he was not able to declare victory until 3 a.m. in that contest.

“We’re not in a rush. We’re patient people. I certainly am,” she said.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

Conway recounted to Stephanopoulos that Trump during the 2016 campaign and the 2018 midterm elections carefully watched the election results, fielding calls and receiving reports from his staff.

“He was the last one to think he was going to win in 2016,” she said.

Do you think Trump will win?

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.comYouTube and Facebook

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

RELATED: Mitch McConnell Fights Off Much-Hyped Challenger for Dominant Win

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Set To Make Announcement from the White House
Trump Campaign Files Election Lawsuit in Nevada
Prolific Christian Author Gives 20 Powerful Reasons To Support Trump
Thousands Attend AZ 'Let Us Worship' Protest in Last Pre-Election Nationwide Stop
California Dems Push To Allow Racial Discrimination in Hiring, But Voters Poised To Reject: Poll
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×