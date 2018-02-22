Trump Shares Heartwarming Photo of Billy Graham and the Caption Couldn’t Be Better

Following the renowned evangelist’s death at the age of 99, President Donald Trump shared a heartwarming photo of the Reverend Billy Graham, and in the caption, he recalled a comforting quote from the preacher.

Trump shared a black and white photo Wednesday night that was originally posted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. The picture shows the late reverend leading several black children by the hand in what appears to be a poverty-stricken area.

“When we all reach the end of our earthly journey, we will have just begun,” read the accompanying quote from Graham, indicating that he knew when he died, he was going to a better place.

Graham, who died early Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, will be buried on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte alongside his wife, Ruth, according to Newsmax.

Graham’s funeral is set to be held on March 2, with the invitees including Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

Trump’s Instagram post was far from the only way he honored the life of the Christian evangelist.

Hours after Graham died, the president took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the “GREAT” man. “There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man,” Trump wrote.

The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018 RELATED: CNN Openly Attacks Trump’s Praise for Rev. Graham

Trump also issued a presidential proclamation ordering that flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff on the day of Graham’s funeral, and in an official statement, he recognized Graham’s role as “one of the towering figures” of the last century.

“Billy’s acceptance of Jesus Christ around his seventeenth birthday not only changed his life — it changed our country and the world,” Trump said. “He was one of the towering figures of the last 100 years — an American hero whose life and leadership truly earned him the title ‘God’s Ambassador.'”

“Billy’s unshakeable belief in the power of God’s word to transform hearts gave hope to all who listened to his simple message: ‘God loves you.’ He carried this message around the world through his crusades, bringing entire generations to faith in Jesus Christ,” the statement continued.

Many other national leaders and politicians also expressed their admiration for Graham.

Billy Graham’s ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, “well done good and faithful servant.” Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you(2/2) — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018

Dr. Graham was a counselor to presidents, a pastor to the masses, and most of all — a loving, caring, husband, father, and grandfather. May he Rest In Peace. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 21, 2018

Rev. Billy Graham dedicated his life to proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ to every part of the world. His service is a testament that, with faith in God, one person can do so much good. The whole House sends its condolences to the Graham family at this time of loss. pic.twitter.com/aH8mY8fehc — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham’s son, the Reverend Franklin Graham, said that his father was a “humble” person who “never saw himself as a celebrity.”

“The Billy Graham that the world saw on TV or saw on the big screen was the same Billy Graham we saw at home. He wasn’t two people,” Franklin Graham told NBC’s “Today” on Thursday, while also noting that his father “would want to be remembered as a preacher.”

“When my mother passed away, we knew what she wanted on her tombstone, so I asked my father — so there wouldn’t be any argument among us children — I asked him, ‘Daddy, what do you want to be on your tombstone?’ And he thought about that and he said, ‘Preacher,'” Graham said.

“That’s what’s going to be on his tombstone: Preacher.”

