Trump Signs Defense Bill With Biggest Pay Bump for Soldiers in Nearly a Decade

By Jack Davis
at 7:22am
President Donald Trump gave America’s military reinforcements and a raise on Monday as he signed the National Defense Authorization Act at Fort Drum in northern New York State.

“We are proudly giving our troops the biggest pay increase in a decade,” Trump said, according to Fox Business Network. The pay hike amounted to 2.6 percent, the White House said.

“We will replace aging tanks, aging planes and ships with the most advanced and lethal technology ever developed,” Trump said.

The bill authorizes an increase in the size of the military by 15,000 troops, according to The Daily Wire, for a force of 487,500 for the Army, 335,400 in the Navy, 186,100 in the Marine Corps, and 329,100 in the Air Force. The bill allocates $7.6 billion for 77 F-35 fighter jets and $24.1 billion for the building of 12 new ships.

“After years of devastating cuts, we are rebuilding our military like we never have before. Our bases and vital equipment were allowed to fall into a state of disrepair … but those days are over,” Trump said, according to The Daily Wire.

The bill also paves the way to create the Space Force as a sixth branch of the military, Trump said, according to Military.com.

“We must have American dominance in space,” Trump said to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, who was at the event. “Gotta get it, Joe. Right, Joe?”

Trump told the troops at Fort Drum that the bill was about more than just the military, according to a White House media pool report. It’s about the whole country.

Is President Trump right to build up the military?

” … We know that to survive and having that survival of our freedom, it depends upon the might of our military. And no enemy on earth can match the strength, courage, and skill of the American Army and the American armed forces. Nobody is even close. They never will be,” Trump said.

“America is a peaceful nation. But if conflict is forced upon us, we will fight and we will win. Right, General? Right? Right? Better believe it, generals. They’re the guys. We’re powered by the unstoppable force of the United States Army. Very special,” Trump said.

“No longer are we apologizing for America. Instead, we are now standing up for America. It’s called ‘America First,’ if that’s OK with you. We’re standing up for our military, and we’re standing up for our great American flag. We’re standing for our flag.

“We are advancing forward with our confidence renewed, our might restored, and the unwavering conviction that our destiny is our victory,” he told the troops of the 10th Mountain Division, based at Fort Drum.

“America’s future is safe, sound, and brighter than ever, because each of you is mountain-tough, mountain-proud, and mountain-strong, and always will be climbing to glory. You will be climbing to glory,” Trump said.

“Thank you again for the incredible men and women of Fort Drum. Special, special, great people. God bless our troops. And God bless the United States of America,” Trump said.

