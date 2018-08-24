Trump Takes Dead Aim at Social Media Giants – ‘Silencing Millions of People’

President Donald Trump slammed social media for “censoring millions of people” in a tweet Friday morning, saying if it continues people will only see fake news “like CNN.”

“Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet follows another condemnation of social media censorship in an interview he had with Reuters on Tuesday.

“I won’t mention names, but when they take certain people off of Twitter or Facebook and they’re making that decision, that is really a dangerous thing because that could be you tomorrow,” the president told Reuters.

His comments come after social media giants like Twitter and Facebook censored popular conservative voices.

Twitter has a history of issuing temporary bans to popular conservative and libertarian figures.

Facebook “mistakenly” deleted several PragerU videos for “hate speech” on Aug. 17, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

The president has been a vocal opponent of censorship lately. He blasted social media in a series of tweets on Aug. 18 for their continued censorship of conservative voices.

“Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others.”

Trump said in a follow-up tweet that censorship is a “very dangerous thing” and that it’s “absolutely impossible to police.”

“If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all,” he continued in the same tweet.

“Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen,” Trump added. “Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

