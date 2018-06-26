Trump: Stop lllegals At Border and Send Them Back Immediately

President Donald Trump used Twitter on Sunday and Monday to float what he believes is the easiest, and most inexpensive method of cutting down on illegal immigrants crossing into the country.

Send them home immediately, and bypass the judges and courts.

On Sunday, the president said a prompt return trip “from where they came” is the best way to deal with border crossers, without tying up the judicial system.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

On Monday, the president made another reference to the same idea, saying the current legal process for dealing with illegal immigrants is dysfunctional. He said sending illegals home immediately would not only save the country money in costs for judges and administrative fees, it would stop illegal immigration “in its tracks.”

Hiring manythousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go – will always be disfunctional. People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally. Children brought back to their country…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

….If this is done, illegal immigration will be stopped in it’s tracks – and at very little, by comparison, cost. This is the only real answer – and we must continue to BUILD THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The tweets were immediately met with criticism by those who say the president would be denying illegals their right of due process as guaranteed by the Constitution.

This great Constitution of ours that allows idiots like you to be president also provides for due process, @POTUS. You should read it sometime – even if it doesn’t have illustrations. — RF (@nepeddlar) June 25, 2018

NEVER ignore the Constitution and the RIGHTS it protects. RULE OF LAW &DUE PROCESS MATTER!!!#jonaPOTUShttps://t.co/q2jMI2hOI6 — Jonathan A. Trapani (@JATrapani) June 24, 2018

Critics of the president’s proposal claim the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment states “any person” in the country shall not be deprived of due process of law, and several Supreme Court decisions have ruled that undocumented immigrants are granted the same rights as U.S. citizens.

But those rights apply to undocumented immigrants already in the country. The laws are different when dealing with people who are trying to enter the country.

In those cases, people trying to enter the country are subject to immigration law, where the executive branch can determine whether or not someone is allowed in the country.

As Daniel Fisher of Forbes pointed out in an article last year about the constitutionality of the president’s travel ban, “Until they’ve passed through immigration control, they aren’t technically on U.S. soil.”

And in light of Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling that upheld the president’s controversial travel ban, Trump may now feel more comfortable in implementing the policy of immediately returning illegals who attempt to cross the border.

In writing the court’s 5-4 opinion upholding the ban, Chief Justice John Roberts said Trump’s travel order was well within his authority as president.

“The [order] is expressly premised on legitimate purposes: preventing entry of nationals who cannot be adequately vetted and inducing other nations to improve their practices,” Roberts wrote.

Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas School of Law and CNN’s Supreme Court analyst, said Tuesday’s ruling was a major victory for the White House.

“The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the president’s sweeping statutory authority when it comes to deciding who may and who may not travel to the United States, authority that both President Trump and future presidents will surely rely upon to justify more aggressive immigration restrictions,” Vladeck told CNN.

If and when the president tries to implement his new plan for dealing with illegal immigrants at the border remains to be seen, but Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling will certainly clear the way for him to do so.

