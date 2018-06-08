SECTIONS
Politics
Trump To Skip Out on Climate Change Portion of G7 Summit

By Jason Hopkins
June 8, 2018 at 4:31pm

Following a public spat with a couple of world leaders, President Donald Trump has opted to skip out early on the G7 meeting, missing the climate change and environment section of the event.

The Group of Seven — countries with the top seven biggest economies in the world — are set to meet over the weekend in a remote part of Quebec, Canada.

Participating nations include the U.S., England, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and Canada.

Big ticket items on the agenda are trade, economic growth, international security and environmental concerns.

However, Trump has decided to depart the summit early a few hours early, leaving an aide to stand in his place during the climate change talks.

Trump’s decision is a result of a heated exchange between him, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — mostly stemming from trade disagreements. U.S. allies have been incensed since the White House announced a slew of aluminum and steel tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The president has long argued that the U.S. is victim to unfair trade deals with many countries.

Trump and Trudeau engaged in a testy phone call on May 25 over the trade issue.

When the Canadian leader asked how he could justify tariffs as a “national security” problem, Trump reportedly responded by asking, “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?”

Deliberations leading up to G7 devolved further after Macron suggested G7 members would go on without the United States. A Twitter war of words quickly ensued.

President Trump went on to call Trudeau, who is hosting the G7 this weekend, “indignant.”

Tensions escalated so much, in fact, Trump questioned the point of attending the summit altogether. However, White House aides encouraged him to go and make his case for U.S. tariffs.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

