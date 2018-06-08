Trump To Skip Out on Climate Change Portion of G7 Summit

Following a public spat with a couple of world leaders, President Donald Trump has opted to skip out early on the G7 meeting, missing the climate change and environment section of the event.

The Group of Seven — countries with the top seven biggest economies in the world — are set to meet over the weekend in a remote part of Quebec, Canada.

Participating nations include the U.S., England, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and Canada.

Big ticket items on the agenda are trade, economic growth, international security and environmental concerns.

However, Trump has decided to depart the summit early a few hours early, leaving an aide to stand in his place during the climate change talks.

Trump’s decision is a result of a heated exchange between him, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — mostly stemming from trade disagreements. U.S. allies have been incensed since the White House announced a slew of aluminum and steel tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The president has long argued that the U.S. is victim to unfair trade deals with many countries.

Trump and Trudeau engaged in a testy phone call on May 25 over the trade issue.

When the Canadian leader asked how he could justify tariffs as a “national security” problem, Trump reportedly responded by asking, “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?”

Deliberations leading up to G7 devolved further after Macron suggested G7 members would go on without the United States. A Twitter war of words quickly ensued.

The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be. Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force https://t.co/UA86fcjozs — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 7, 2018

Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

President Trump went on to call Trudeau, who is hosting the G7 this weekend, “indignant.”

Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things…but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Tensions escalated so much, in fact, Trump questioned the point of attending the summit altogether. However, White House aides encouraged him to go and make his case for U.S. tariffs.

