Trump Warns Republicans to End the Filibuster or Hand Democrats Future Elections

President Donald Trump warned Senate Republicans that they are in danger of causing catastrophic damage to the party if they preserve the Senate filibuster.

Most Senate legislation requires 60 votes to pass, because it takes 60 votes to end a filibuster — a delaying tactic that can prevent a vote. That’s why despite having a Republican majority in the Senate, Democrats were able to send the federal government into shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said in the past that he does not favor eliminating the filibuster, as noted by Politico, and on Monday said “the votes aren’t there” to alter the Senate rules, Politico reported.

Trump had called for the elimination of the filibuster in 2018, according to Politico.

Trump said ending the filibuster is the only way Republicans can translate their majority into productive legislation.

“The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED. Elections, including the Midterms, will be rightfully brutal,” he wrote.

Trump said by contrast, if everything is decided on majority votes, “we will get EVERYTHING approved, like no Congress in History. We will have FAIR, FREE, and SAFE Elections, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everybody, Strong Borders, Major Tax and Energy Cuts, and will secure our Second Amendment, which the Democrats will also terminate, IMMEDIATELY.”

Trump said that Democratic calls for radical legislation that failed in the Biden era will return with a vengeance if Democrats gain control.

“If we don’t do it, they are far more likely to do well in the upcoming Elections, which would mean a PACKED Supreme Court, 2 more States and 4 more Democrat Senators (D.C. and Puerto Rico), and 8 more Electoral Votes. Remember, Republicans, they are going to end the Filibuster as soon as they get the chance,” Trump wrote.

Trump noted that former Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona were the only obstacles in the past when Democrats wanted to end the filibuster so they could ram through government-altering legislation.

“But they have much less chance of WINNING if we have Great Policy Wins after Wins after Wins. IN FACT, THEY WILL LOSE BIG, AND FOR A VERY LONG TIME. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER NOW, END THE RIDICULOUS SHUTDOWN IMMEDIATELY, AND THEN, MOST IMPORTANTLY, PASS EVERY WONDERFUL REPUBLICAN POLICY THAT WE HAVE DREAMT OF, FOR YEARS, BUT NEVER GOTTEN. WE WILL BE THE PARTY THAT CANNOT BE BEATEN — THE SMART PARTY!!!” Trump wrote.

In an earlier Truth Social post, Trump said ending the filibuster was the simplest way to end the shutdown.

After noting that Democrats wanted to end the filibuster to cause vast damage, Trump noted, “Well, now WE are in power, and if we did what we should be doing, it would IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, Country destroying ‘SHUT DOWN.’”

“If the Democrats ever came back into power, which would be made easier for them if the Republicans are not using the Great Strength and Policies made available to us by ending the Filibuster, the Democrats will exercise their rights, and it will be done in the first day they take office, regardless of whether or not we do it,” Trump wrote.

“In addition to all of the other things we would get, such as the best Judges, the best U.S. Attorneys, the best of everything, this was a concept from years ago of then President Barack Hussein Obama and former Majority Leader Harry Reid in order to take advantage of the Republicans. Now I want to do it in order to take advantage of the Democrats,” he continued.

Trump was referring to a 2013 Senate vote when Democrats held the majority that wiped out the 60-vote requirement for most executive branch and judicial nominees, as noted by Fox News.

