Trump Is ‘Watching Google Very Closely’ for Any Attempt To Influence 2020 Election

President Donald Trump warned Google in a series of tweets that he would be watching the big tech company “very closely” in response to allegations it was going to make sure he loses in 2020.

The president first tweeted that he met with Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, early Tuesday morning in the Oval Office.

According to Trump, Pichai told him he thought the Trump administration was doing a good job and “that they are NOT planning to illegally subvert the 2020 Election despite all that has been said to the contrary.”

… are NOT planning to illegally subvert the 2020 Election despite all that has been said to the contrary. It all sounded good until I watched Kevin Cernekee, a Google engineer, say terrible things about what they did in 2016 and that they want to “Make sure that Trump losses… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

“It all sounded good until I watched Kevin Cernekee, a Google engineer, say terrible things about what they did in 2016 and that they want to ‘Make sure that Trump losses in 2020,'” Trump tweeted.

“Lou Dobbs stated that this is a fraud on the American public. @peterschweizer stated with certainty that they suppressed negative stories on Hillary Clinton, and boosted negative stories on Donald Trump,” the president added.

“All very illegal. We are watching Google very closely!”

Trump’s tweets came on the heels of a “Fox & Friends” interview where Cernekee, a former Google employee, alleged the tech giant was doing everything it can to make sure Trump is not reelected.

“They vowed that [what happened in 2016] would never happen again, and they want to use all the power and resources they have to control the flow of information to the public and make sure that Trump loses in 2020,” Cernekee said, according to Politico.

The tech giant has a variety of different methods to achieve this goal, Cernekee said. For example, its YouTube subsidiary deletes about 8 million videos and 3 million accounts every three months, and Google openly censors political advertisements.

“They ramp up the censorship. There’s bias in the search results,” he said. “They have released search quality ratings that say they don’t want to be returning too many results for extreme sites, and if you are a conservative news outlet, they’ll consider you an extreme news site.”

Cernekee added that Google has “a huge amount of information on every voter in the U.S.” and the company uses the information to create “psychological profiles and figure out how to change your mind.”

Conservatives are not the only ones who should be concerned about Google meddling in the 2020 election.

RELATED: Google Will ‘Ramp Up the Censorship’ To Ensure Trump Loses in 2020, Ex-Employee Says

Democratic presidential candidate Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a $50 million lawsuit against the tech company after her campaign found that “without any explanation, Google suspended Tulsi’s Google Ad account” following the first Democrat debate.

“For hours, Tulsi’s campaign advertising account remained offline while Americans everywhere were searching for information about her,” her campaign said.

“Google’s discriminatory actions against my campaign are reflective of how dangerous their complete dominance over internet search is, and how the increasing dominance of big tech companies over our public discourse threatens our core American values,” Gabbard told The New York Times.

