Trump's New Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Discloses His Day One Plans: Report

President-elect Donald Trump will begin his second term by putting pieces of his first one back in place, according to incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Wiles made the comments during a Monday meeting of the Rockbridge Network, a group of conservative donors, according to The New York Times, which said it was told what Wiles said by sources it did not name.

Wiles did not specify which orders Trump would reinstate from his first term.

Upon taking office, President Joe Biden wiped away a number of Trump’s executive orders having to do with immigration and other issues.

Wiles said that although Trump serves for four years, the window to overhaul how the government operates is probably two years. The Times noted that it is common for the president’s party to suffer a reverse in Congress in mid-term elections. The GOP controls the House and Senate.

During the question-and-answer session, Wiles said Trump will not abandon his signature rallies.

Wiles said Trump’s final rally of this campaign “wasn’t the last Donald Trump rally, but it was the last Donald Trump campaign rally.”

Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was asked over the weekend how many executive orders Trump will issue.

“There will be tens of them. I can assure you of that,” she said, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said he would pardon many of those involved in the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

“I am inclined to pardon many of them,” Trump said in March. “I can’t say for every single one, because a couple of them, probably they got out of control.”

Trump has also said, he will slap tariffs on imported goods, which is chiefly a policy aimed at China.

However, Trump has said, he will link tariffs with immigration control.

“We’re being invaded by Mexico,” Trump said during the campaign.

Speaking of new Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump said, “I’m going to inform her on Day One or sooner that if they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I’m going to immediately impose a 25 percent tariff on everything they send into the United States of America.”

Trump has already said that deportations of illegal immigrants would begin on his first day, as would his effort to reform federal workforce policies.

