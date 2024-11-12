Share
News
President-elect Donald Trump, right, greets his campaign manager Susie Wiles, left, during an election night event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6.
President-elect Donald Trump, right, greets his campaign manager Susie Wiles, left, during an election night event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump's New Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Discloses His Day One Plans: Report

 By Jack Davis  November 12, 2024 at 7:59am
Share

President-elect Donald Trump will begin his second term by putting pieces of his first one back in place, according to incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Wiles made the comments during a Monday meeting of the Rockbridge Network, a group of conservative donors, according to The New York Times, which said it was told what Wiles said by sources it did not name.

Wiles did not specify which orders Trump would reinstate from his first term.

Upon taking office, President Joe Biden wiped away a number of Trump’s executive orders having to do with immigration and other issues.

Wiles said that although Trump serves for four years, the window to overhaul how the government operates is probably two years. The Times noted that it is common for the president’s party to suffer a reverse in Congress in mid-term elections. The GOP controls the House and Senate.

During the question-and-answer session, Wiles said Trump will not abandon his signature rallies.

Wiles said Trump’s final rally of this campaign “wasn’t the last Donald Trump rally, but it was the last Donald Trump campaign rally.”

Will Trump's second term be even more successful than his first?

Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was asked over the weekend how many executive orders Trump will issue.

“There will be tens of them. I can assure you of that,” she said, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said he would pardon many of those involved in the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

“I am inclined to pardon many of them,” Trump said in March. “I can’t say for every single one, because a couple of them, probably they got out of control.”

Trump has also said, he will slap tariffs on imported goods, which is chiefly a policy aimed at China.

Related:
'Words That I Never Contemplated Using': CNN's Jake Tapper Totally Stunned by Trump's New Cabinet Pick

However, Trump has said, he will link tariffs with immigration control.

“We’re being invaded by Mexico,” Trump said during the campaign.

Speaking of new Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump said, “I’m going to inform her on Day One or sooner that if they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I’m going to immediately impose a 25 percent tariff on everything they send into the United States of America.”

Trump has already said that deportations of illegal immigrants would begin on his first day, as would his effort to reform federal workforce policies.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Florida Takes 'Swift Action' Against FEMA After Discrimination Against Trump Supporters Comes to Light
Alina Habba Issues Statement on Press Secretary Job: 'Not a Role I Am Considering'
Matt Gaetz Catches Speaker Mike Johnson by Surprise, Resigns from Congress 'Effective Immediately'
Huckabee Reveals What's on the Table for the Palestinians, And the UN Is Going to Lose Its Ever-Loving Mind
Payback: Trump Team Eyeing Massive Deportation Prisons in Dems' Own Backyards
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation