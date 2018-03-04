Trump’s New Diet Will Change Some Old Habits

Despite receiving a clean bill of health during his first physical exam in January, President Donald Trump has decided to cut back on fast food.

Three individuals familiar with Trump’s diet confirmed to Bloomberg News that the president has dropped cheeseburgers and Diet Coke for a healthier fare of salads and soups.

One person close to the matter stated that they hadn’t seen Trump eat a hamburger in two weeks.

Trump’s diet during his 2016 presidential campaign featured lots of fast food. One meal reportedly consisted of two McDonald’s Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate shake.

This less-than-healthy combination led many to criticize his eating habits and speculate on the condition of his health.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

However, after Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson administered Trump’s first physical exam during the president’s time in office, he concluded that Trump was in “excellent” health, dispelling rumors of an unhealthy president.

But, as noted by The Hill, the president also weighed in at 239 pounds — one pound shy of being considered obese.

Jackson stated that Trump’s clean bill of health despite his affinity for fast food is likely due to his genetics.

Still, the doctor recommended the 45th president shed between 10 and 15 pounds.

And while the president has attempted to re-engineer his diet, he hasn’t perfected it yet. He was reportedly seen eating bacon during breakfast one day this past week.

Trump isn’t alone in chasing healthier eating goals.

Jackson and Vice President Mike Pence’s physician, Jennifer Pena, have been pushing healthier food options for all White House staff, according to Bloomberg.

Do you think Donald Trump's new diet will affect his overall demeanor as president? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

During the 2016 campaign trail, the health of Trump and Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton became hot-button issues.

RELATED: ABC Tries Pushing Dolly Parton Into Bashing Trump… Her Brutal Response Blindsided Them

After Trump’s campaign criticized Clinton for a bout with pneumonia, then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid came to her defense by bashing Trump’s eating habits.

“He complains about her health? What does he do? He’s 70 years old. He’s not slim and trim,” Reid said during a September 2016 news conference. “He brags about eating fast food every day. Look at his health a little bit.”

In 2016, The New York Times wrote about Trump’s love for fast food, calling him a “junk food aficionado.”

It appears that Trump may be attempting to turn over a new leaf by starting to consume meals that contain more of them.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.