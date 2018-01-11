The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Trump’s Secretary of the Interior Has an Innovative Plan to Reform His Agencies

By Tim Pearce
January 11, 2018 at 10:51am

Print

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wants to restructure his department and relocate tens of thousands of government workers closer to the regions they oversee, The Washington Post reports.

The overhaul would be the largest undertaking in the Department of the Interior’s 168-year history.

Zinke’s plan divides the U.S. into 13 regions and moves bureau headquarters into the heart of each.

The move would improve Americans’ access to government officials, especially in the West, and make Interior more cohesive as a whole.

“If you look at the way we’re presently organized, all the bureaus under Interior have different regions … and are not aligned geographically,” Zinke told The Washington Post.

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi’s Son Shares Photo of Himself with Ivanka Trump

As agency boundaries and responsibilities are currently structured, five bureaus could have a stake in managing a small section of a stream.

The stream itself, the wildlife and any structures such as dams fall under the purview of different parts of the administrative state, Zinke explained.

Former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, who served in the Obama administration, disagreed with Zinke’s assessment and questioned the need for such a massive undertaking.

“(Waste would) come from moving people, giving up leases before maturity, potential severance costs, and substantial disruption to productivity,” Jewell told The Washington Post in an email.

The restructuring would also disrupt the “mission of Interior.”

Lawmakers are considering a proposal similar to Zinke’s plan, though on a smaller scale moving just one agency out of the nation’s capital.

A plan to move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters out West, where the vast amount of territory it manages exists, has found bipartisan support in Congress.

Democrat Reps. Ed Perlmutter and Jared Polis of Colorado and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona all support moving BLM headquarters to Denver, Colo., and Perlmutter and Sinema have co-sponsored a bill by GOP Rep. Scott Tipton to do just that.

RELATED:

Zinke met with 150 Senior Executive Staff members over the weekend to discuss his plan and get feedback from agency professionals.

The massive undertaking requires Congressional approval and funding, which Zinke will lobby for throughout the upcoming budget process.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

By: Tim Pearce on January 11, 2018 at 10:51am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

After Golden Globes Speech, James Woods Shares 3 Photos From Oprah’s Past

Joe Setyon

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrery

After Oprah Fuels 2020 Speculations with Golden Globes Speech, Meryl Streep Releases a Statement

Erin Coates

Nancy_Pelosi,_Chuck_Schumer

Leaked Memo: Here is the Real Reason Democrats Want to Save DACA

Joe Setyon

NBC_Logo,_Oprah_Winfrey

NBC Forced to Eat Crow After Calling Oprah ‘Our Future President’ Following Golden Globes Speech

Joe Setyon

Seal,_Oprah_Winfrey

Singer Seal Trashes Oprah’s Hypocritical Golden Globes Speech

Jonathan Pincus

The Television Ratings for Hollywood’s Trump-Bashing Golden Globes Are In

Erin Coates

Janice Dean

Janice Dean Ridiculed For Size of Legs, Lets Vicious Viewers in on a Secret

Joe Setyon

Map_Of_Caribbean

Massive 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean

Recently Posted