Trump's Unrelenting Address to Congress Shatters Record Held by Bill Clinton

Teasing the 100-minute mark, President Donald Trump set a record Tuesday night for having more to tell the American people during a joint session of Congress than any other president.

According to The Wall Street Journal, based on data from the American Presidency Project, Trump’s speech was 99 minutes long.

Trump’s address pushed him past former President Bill Clinton, who had held the record with an 89-minute speech in 2000.

Trump’s speech lasted about an hour and 40 minutes. It was the longest annual address to Congress in at least six decades. https://t.co/JykKfVgmA1 pic.twitter.com/zVzwRdSW72 — Marika Katanuma (@marikakatanuma) March 5, 2025

In 2019, the last year of Trump’s first term before disruptions related to the pandemic, Trump spoke for 82 minutes.

“America’s momentum is back. Our spirit is back. Our pride is back. Our confidence is back. And the American dream is surging — bigger and better than ever before. The American dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again. Never been anything like it,” Trump said, according to a transcript of the speech posted by The New York Times.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) getting rightly removed from President Trump’s speech really illustrates the demise of the Democrat Party. They are out of ideas. They can’t offer anything positive for America so they try to ruin it. Al Green needs to be censured and hopefully expelled. pic.twitter.com/CV15kVsz9x — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2025

During the speech, Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas was removed for being disruptive. That led Trump to bemoan the entrenched Democratic resistance to being part of the solution, instead of part of the problem.

“This is my fifth such speech to Congress, and, once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. Nothing I can do,” Trump said.

“I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to greatest economy in history or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded, and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements,” Trump continued.

“They won’t do it no matter what. Five, five times I’ve been up here. It’s very sad. And it just shouldn’t be this way.

“So, Democrats sitting before me, for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America? For the good of our nation, let’s work together and let’s truly make America great again,” he offered.

Best line of Trump’s speech tonight is right here. Well done. pic.twitter.com/mvxgf0YHEl — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 5, 2025

Saying that he was leading a “common-sense revolution,” Trump said his administration is moving boldly to develop large-scale transformative energy project.

“My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner with investments of trillions of dollars each. It has never been anything like that one. It will be truly spectacular. It’s all set to go,” he said.

Trump also noted that he will create a “golden dome missile defense shield to protect our homeland.”

“Ronald Reagan wanted to do it long ago, but the technology just wasn’t there, not even close. But now we have the technology. It’s incredible, actually. And other places — they have it, Israel has it. Other places have it. And the United States should have it, too,” Trump said.

As Trump neared the final section of his speech, he noted, “My life was saved by a fraction of an inch.”

“I believe that my life was saved that day in Butler for a very good reason. I was saved by God to Make America Great Again — I believe that. I do,” he said.

