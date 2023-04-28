Parler Share
News

Trustee Quits College Board After DeSantis 'Takeover' Blocks Tenure

 By Jack Davis  April 27, 2023 at 5:38pm
Parler Share

A faculty trustee at a college that has become the front line in a battle over the direction of higher education in Florida quit in a huff Wednesday after the college’s board of trustees denied tenure to five professors.

New College of Florida was targeted for an overhaul in January by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed six trustees to change the college’s direction, according to Fox News.

“The New College of Florida is a public institution with a statutorily stated mission of ‘provid[ing] a quality education.’ Unfortunately, like so many colleges and universities in America, this institution has been completely captured by a political ideology that puts trendy, truth-relative concepts above learning,” a statement from the governor’s office said at the time.

The new trustees booted the existing president and shuttered its diversity office, leading graduate X González to lash out at the changes, according to The Guardian.

“New College is such a transparently trans and queer school, and that’s one of the reasons why DeSantis decided to stage this hostile takeover,” he said.

Trending:
Tucker Carlson's Old Fox News Time Slot Begins with a Statement on His Departure

With changes being made, the board rejected five requests for tenure, according to KABC-TV.

Interim President Richard Corcoran, an appointee of the new board of trustees, had urged those seeking tenure to drop their bids, citing the vast changes the college is experiencing.

Corcoran said that the college needs to change.

“We have to confront the brutal facts and the fact is what was there was not working,” Corcoran said, according to WTVT. “It doesn’t mean we don’t have great faculty, students, but the corpus of what was New College was in decline. There’s no arguing that fact, and we have to fix that.”

Should conservative governors do more to rein in public education?

The vote came amid a raucous meeting during which at least one student was removed for using foul language.

Trustee Mark Bauerlein, who opposed giving the professors tenure, said they had only taught for five years and could be given tenure next year, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Advocates of granting tenure said the professors might leave if not granted that status.

“This unprecedented action (is) a further indication that this board is hostile to the current faculty and is intent on the destruction of the very academic program they are charged with supporting,” faculty union president Steven Shipman wrote in a statement.

As the meeting ended, trustee Matthew Lepinski, the board’s faculty representative, dropped a bombshell.

Related:
Two ESPN Personalities Hammer Biden's 'Maddening' Move to Crush Women's Sports

“I’m very concerned with the direction this board is going and the destabilization of the academic program,” Lepinski said in a clip from the meeting posted to Twitter.

“And so I wish you the best of luck. This is my last board meeting. I’m leaving the college,” he said, before picking up such papers as were in front of him and leaving the meeting to cheers.

Christopher Rufo, a trustee appointed by DeSantis, noted a comment from another professor who left the college in a post he wrote on City Journal.

Rufo wrote that Aaron Hillegass “compared DeSantis with the perpetrators of the Holocaust.” He noted that the professor issued a statement saying, “I love New College, but for the good of our nation, I hope the school fails miserably and conspicuously. If I were more patriotic, I would burn the college’s buildings to the ground.”

“I would encourage Hillegass to get on with it. At New College, we are building a classical liberal arts institution, in which there is no place for those who cannot differentiate between classical liberalism and political fascism. The faculty of New College need to be stewards of a great tradition, not arsonists of an eternal present,” Rufo wrote.

“Hillegass’s rhetoric might be over the top, but it reveals something fundamental about the nature of contemporary politics. The American Left, which has achieved hegemony in academia, would rather destroy a university than cede control of it to the Right. They do not believe conservatives are wrong; they believe conservatives are evil, and that this evil should be violently opposed,” Rufo continued.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Reveals He's 'Retiring' Clinton Nickname, Giving Hillary and Biden New Nicknames
Trustee Quits College Board After DeSantis 'Takeover' Blocks Tenure
Bar That Stood with Bud Light Pays a Big Price, Resorts to Begging for Help
Video: NBA All-Star Charged with Assault After His Postgame Tantrum Injures Arena Workers, Police Say
Family Speaks Out After 'Demonic' Murder of 'Wonderful' Delivery Driver: 'We're So Confused'
See more...

Conversation