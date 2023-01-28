As America grapples with the death of a young, black man at the hands of five black police officers, many are left wondering as to why or how this tragedy happened.

For the unaware, a group of police officers in Memphis were caught on video violently beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, which resulted in Nichols dying shortly after.

According to USA Today, the police officers allegedly repeatedly kicked his side, face, and head and struck him with a baton. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The five officers involved were all subsequently fired and are now facing numerous charges including second-degree murder.

But despite the fact that the officers are being held to account, and the fact that all of the officers involved in this horrific incident are black, thereby meaning that Black Lives Matter cannot use the killing to further divide the country, protests demanding justice are breaking out all over the country, and many are expected to turn violent.

In response, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren took to Twitter to give her thoughts about the expected riots. She pointed out that the guilty officers are being held accountable, and that therefore, attacking innocent officers, especially in other parts of the country, was completely ridiculous.

She said protesters were exploiting the killing as “an excuse to act like a fool.”

The officers that committed the crime in Memphis will be held accountable. So to attack innocent officers over what happened in Memphis is ridiculous. To attack officers in a completely different city, in a completely different state is just an excuse to act like a fool. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 28, 2023

Lahren hits the nail on the head here. Why should officers who had nothing to do with the death of Tyre Nichols pay the price for what these foolish officers did? They are facing the consequences, and the justice system is working to hold them accountable.

So why all the outrage? Why protest and attack innocent cops when those responsible are facing the consequences for their actions?

Perhaps these are activists merely trying to exploit the killing for political gain. After all, the “defund the police” movement has become increasingly unpopular in recent years, with many of its advocates now abandoning it after seeing the damage it has done.

Perhaps they are trying to use this killing as a way to portray the police as evil authoritarian thugs who are out to destroy the lives of innocent black people. This is despite the fact that the vast majority of officers are nothing like this.

Or perhaps it is just an excuse, as Tomi Lahren said, for people to act like fools and commit crimes without facing the consequences. After all, during the riots in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, many prominent people on the left defended the violent actions of the rioters claiming that they were fighting for justice.

Even if these protests were genuinely meant to foster positive change, it’s hard to think of a worse way to begin a difficult conversation about potential police reform than with violence and rioting.

Whatever the reason, these protests almost assuredly not about demanding justice for the death of Tyre Nichols, as the officers involved have been charged and will more than likely face the consequences of their actions.

The same thing happened in 2020 when Derek Chauvin was almost immediately arrested and charged with the death of George Floyd and has since been found guilty of murder. And yet still people rioted and attacked innocent police officers.

These protests are not about justice. At best, they are a political stunt to gain support, and at worst, they are an excuse to behave badly and engage in violent behavior.

The death of Tyre Nichols is undoubtedly a tragedy, and those responsible must face consequences.

This appears to be what is happening, so there is really no need for violence.

