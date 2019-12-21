Try the Saran Wrap Game with Your Family at Christmas for a Ball of Fun

A roll of plastic wrap and a handful of inexpensive goodies make for a fun, competitive game during a Christmas party gathering.

The premise is simple: Cover small gifts and trinkets with layer upon layer of plastic wrap and watch with delight as friends and family compete to unwrap the presents stuffed inside.

The game is fun for children of all ages and adults and makes a fun work-party game, too.

You will need a set of dice, a roll or two of plastic wrap, and enough small goods for everyone playing to end up with one or two items. Often, the best prize, perhaps a gift card or coveted toy, is saved for the very center of the plastic wrap ball, making it the last prize to be discovered.

Some families make multiple plastic wrap balls (or lumps, as they may end up becoming) in order to divide the number of players into smaller groups.

Our family typically prepares one game for adults, one game for the competitive big kids, and one game that is not as difficult for the younger kids, adjusting the prizes to excite the age group in each game.

Gift ideas include gum, candy, lip balm, single dollar bills, coins, single-serve coffee packets, hand sanitizer, nail polish, small toys and more!

For the big prize, choose perhaps a gift card or a $20 bill, for example, and wrap that first so that it will be in the center of the ball.

After you get the center prize wrapped, continue adding the rest of the prizes to the lump as you wrap, a bit like a snowball.

Some families make the game more difficult by blindfolding the person unwrapping or making them wear a set of oven mitts.

Each player may unwrap the ball and keep whatever prize falls out during their turn, which begins as the dice rolls.

Another player must be rolling the set of dice during the unwrapping, hoping to get doubles as quickly as possible. Once doubles are rolled, the person unwrapping must end his or her turn and pass the plastic ball to the next player.

The person rolling the dice quickly passes the dice to the next player as well, so that the next person can experience the joyous pressure of trying to roll doubles as fast as possible.

“My competitive family loved it,” Ashley Hensley wrote on a 2016 Instagram post. “Even my grandparents that are in their 80s were getting in to it. So much fun!”

If your family could use a little competitive holiday fun this Christmas, give the Saran wrap ball a try!

