TSA Unexpectedly Makes Big Change to Airport Security Screening That Will Benefit Most Passengers

In a move that probably would’ve gotten more rave reviews had it been implemented before the busy travel during Fourth of July weekend, the Transportation Security Administration now wants prospective travelers to kick their feet back and relax during security screenings.

Almost quite literally.

The TSA will reportedly be ending a nearly two-decade-long policy requiring travelers to remove their footwear during security screenings, according to ABC News.

“An unexpected memo went out to TSA officers across the country last week stating the new policy will allow all passengers to keep their shoes on in all screening lanes at many airports across the country, starting Sunday,” the outlet reported.

The cumbersome policy was enacted by the TSA in 2006, shortly after an incident in which someone tried to sneak bombs onto an American Airlines flight by packing them into his shoes.

This policy change will initially roll out at several major airports, but the plan is for every airport to adopt this new ordinance.

It is not a complete rollback of the policy, however.

Not only will certain airports still have the policy in place (for now), but anyone who triggers the metal detectors at security check-in will be required to remove their shoes.

For any travelers who prefer shoes over flip-flops at the airport, this is a major win in terms of convenience.

But it also appears to be a minor win for the embattled TSA, which has made expediting the tedious security check-in process at airports a top priority.

Of note, ABC News initially cited “two sources” close to the situation, but a post on social media platform X from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt seemed to confirm that this report had some legs to it.

“Big news from [the Department of Homeland Security]!” Leavitt posted Tuesday, citing an ABC News reporter.

(The TSA operates under the DHS, and has done so since 2003.)

Unfortunately for Leavitt, her post drew an avalanche of negative responses — mostly having to do with the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Despite the good TSA news, Leavitt was bombarded with a criticism she’s all too familiar with these days:

While the Trump administration wades through those speculative and choppy waters, American travelers will soon be briskly walking through TSA checkpoints with their shoes on.

It’s not the sort of news Trump supporters were hoping for, but it’s news that will affect them — positively — nonetheless.

