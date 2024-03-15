Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you. They’ll get you by submitting you to the process.

In an X post on Monday, Sen. Mike Lee called for the Transportation Security Administration to be eliminated.

“It’s time to abolish the TSA,” the Utah Republican said. “Airlines can and will secure their own planes if a federal agency doesn’t do it for them.

“They’ll do it better than TSA, without undermining the Constitution and with less groping — showing more respect for passengers.”

Lee didn’t offer many details about how to replace the TSA, but his post received 22,000 “likes” and was shared 8,200 times.

Anyone who has been groped in an airport during a TSA screening is likely to listen to his proposal whether or not they ultimately agree with it.

Oh, the audacity! Just three days later, Lee said he was subjected to a patdown by TSA agents.

“Update: days after calling to abolish TSA, I got ‘randomly selected’ for the needlessly slow, thorough TSA screening & patdown,” the senator posted on X on Thursday.

“Maybe it’s a coincidence,” he said. “Or not. Impossible to know.

“That’s part of the problem with having a federal agency in charge of airport security.”

The problem with federal agencies these days is that they tend to target people who question their authority by putting those people through tedious, annoying and sometimes painful bureaucratic processes.

Just ask former President Donald Trump. Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan — chairman of the House Judiciary select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government — outlined some of the tactics the feds used against Trump over the past several years.

“In 2016, they spy on Trump’s campaign,” Jordan told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” in January 2023. “In 2018, it’s the Mueller investigation. In 2020, they suppress the Hunter Biden Story. In 2022, they raided the president’s home 91 days before an election, but they don’t tell us about Joe Biden’s classified documents that they knew about prior to the election.”

And that was before the GOP presidential candidate was hit with a slew of federal (and state) criminal charges last year.

It’s true: The punishment is the process. But it’s not just bigwigs who are targeted by the feds.

Republican Sens. J.D. Vance of Ohio and Mike Braun of Indiana sent a letter to Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Daniel Werfel in November highlighting concerns about an investigation into the American Accountability Foundation, a conservative watchdog group. The senators wanted answers to questions about the agency’s decision to target the AAF.

The letter accused the IRS of unfairly targeting conservative groups in the past.

“We write to express serious concern about your agency’s recent decision to audit the American Accountability Foundation (‘AAF’),” Vance wrote, “a non-profit organization dedicated to government transparency and oversight. In particular, we are concerned that this enforcement action is motivated by politics and does not reflect an evenhanded effort to enforce the law.”

It appears Lee, a conservative, is justified in his concern about possibly being targeted by the TSA. That’s what the weaponization of the federal government is designed to do — intimidate conservatives until they bow down.

Trump’s assertion, “They’re not after me, they’re after you, and I’m just standing in the way,” is more than a campaign slogan. It’s a fair warning.







Lee appears to be taking it seriously. If you’re a conservative, you should too.

This doesn’t mean cowering to the progressive bullies — just the opposite. Stand up and be counted — just watch your back.

