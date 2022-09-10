Tucker Carlson: Those Attacking Queen Elizabeth II Want to Erase Britain's History

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, the aphorism goes. But what if most people would agree the past was better than the present? And what if you were in the minority that disagreed?

You’d erase and attack that past, of course. And, Tucker Carlson said, that’s exactly what you’re seeing happen as those on the fringe left line up to take shots at Queen Elizabeth II as being an agent of colonial empire.

When Buckingham Palace announced Thursday morning that the queen’s condition was being monitored by doctors at her summer home, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, that was a sign things were dire; Buckingham Palace almost never gives live updates on the monarch’s health and, just to drive home the gravity of her situation, her children and grandchildren rushed to her side.

Shortly thereafter, we became acquainted with Uju Anya, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University — who had some, um, thoughts about the queen:

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic language that some readers will find offensive.

There were slightly less objectionable attacks on Queen Elizabeth II in the mainstream media. On MSNBC, analyst Richard Stengel said those mourning her were yearning “for that era of hereditary privilege.” On “The View,” always a reliable source of read-the-room cluelessness at moments like these, co-host Sunny Hostin said Elizabeth “wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa” and said the “monarchy was built on the backs of black and brown people.”

The reason for this vitriol, Carlson said, was the one thing the left doesn’t want you to know: “Queen Elizabeth II was the last living link to a truly Great Britain.”

“The week that Elizabeth was coronated, Edmund Hillary, a British subject from New Zealand, a beekeeper, became the first man in history to summit Mount Everest. The achievement seemed symbolic at the time – Britain on top of the world,” Carlson said on his Thursday show.

“But in fact, Britain was already over, whether the British knew it or not. To this day, Britain claims to have won both of the 20th century’s world wars, but together, they destroyed that nation forever.”

Because after the wars were over, Britain dismantled its empire — and as it “evaporated,” so did “Britain’s self-confidence and ultimately its self-respect.”

“It’s hard to believe now, but Britain wasn’t always a regional banking center/refugee camp,” Carlson said.

“It was a real place with a history and a language and a culture and a genuinely remarkable people, a country in the North Atlantic, the size of Alabama, that somehow took over the world and ruled it with decency unmatched by any empire in human history.”

When the empire existed, there were certainly flaws, Carlson said, “but it was far more humane than any other ever.

“It’s gone now, barely even remembered. Queen Elizabeth II was the last living link to a truly Great Britain,” he added.

If this doesn’t exactly jibe with what you’ve been hearing about the British empire, perhaps you should consider where its constituent parts are now.

“How, for example, did Africa fare after the British left? Let’s see. Uganda got Idi Amin, who was a cannibal,” Carlson said, referring to the ghoulish dictator who confessed to having eaten human meat, according to All That’s Interesting.

“Rhodesia became Zimbabwe — and then became the poorest country on the planet under the racist lunatic Robert Mugabe,” Carlson continued. “As of tonight, South Africa is still being run into the ground by an incompetent kleptocrat called Cyril Ramaphosa.”

It’s not just that “it’s hard to see any of that as an improvement because it’s not an improvement,” Carlson said.

“Now, of course, the entire continent of Africa has a new master: the Chinese government,” Carlson said. “China is the latest colonial power to dominate Africa. Its subjects will be pining for the British soon, assuming they are not already.”

Indeed, China has been economically and militarily colonizing Africa rapidly under President Xi Jinping, which is happy to have the continent in hock. The same day that Queen Elizabeth II died, Reuters reported that African countries were demanding debt relief from China, particularly on loans given under its Belt and Road Initiative. Zambia has already defaulted on its $17 billion in external debt; defaults only strengthen Chinese control over nations like Zambia, with infrastructure being taken over by Beijing if and when countries can’t pay back BRI loans.







“In an ideal world, they would not be empires, no empires, only sovereign nations, but we don’t have that world and we never have had that world going back to at least the Assyrians 1,400 years before Christ,” Carlson said.

“In the real world, the one that we live in, strong countries dominate weak countries — and that trend shows no sign of changing. The very least you can say about the English is that they took their colonial responsibilities seriously. They didn’t just take things, they added.”

But acknowledging that the past order was better is acknowledging something good about the past order — and, as we know, that’s simply untenable for those who have set out to destroy all postitive history about the West.

“Destroy the statue, erase the memory. That’s why they’re doing it,” Carlson concluded. “Slander the ruler, discredit the entire period she lived in. And that’s exactly why they’re attacking Queen Elizabeth tonight — not because she was a bad person, she wasn’t a bad person, but because she lived during a better time.”

In the media and on college campuses, those running the show can’t bring themselves to admit that. They try to shutter our eyes so that we can’t see the past, then fill us with their own narratives of how it all went.

Occasionally, however, people instinctively know when the leftist suzerains of the Western cultural-educational complex are wrong. When you see an outpouring of grief and nostalgia over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, it’s not just because she provided an anchor of stability and security for Britain as it changed dramatically over the 70 years that she reigned. She provided a link to the positive values of a Britain that existed seven decades ago. That country hasn’t just been washed away by the tides of time, it’s been sprayed away by those who are happy whenever a Western power is brought to its knees.

No, it wasn’t all rosy; it never is. However, we haven’t just done careful pruning and trimmed the bad parts out. We’ve cut down the whole plant and, in its place, grown a noxious weed whose vines have already choked the West — and they’re coming for the rest of the world, as well.

Rest in peace, Elizabeth. May your memory and the memory of your times endure for another generation to find them.

