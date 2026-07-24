Fact Check: Did the WNBA Ban Sophie Cunningham from Pointing Because It's Racist?
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If you’ve seen five seconds of any WNBA game ever, it’s probably the Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham and her iconic “point.”
But is she being stopped from using it because the WNBA is racist? That’s at least what some on social media are claiming.
So let’s look at the facts.
the enraged reaction to the initial Sophie Cunningham point
And a meme was bornpic.twitter.com/IFSL2ylHRL
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