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Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever points to the fans after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on July 9, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever points to the fans after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on July 9, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did the WNBA Ban Sophie Cunningham from Pointing Because It's Racist?

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 24, 2026 at 9:27am
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If you’ve seen five seconds of any WNBA game ever, it’s probably the Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham and her iconic “point.”

But is she being stopped from using it because the WNBA is racist? That’s at least what some on social media are claiming.

So let’s look at the facts.