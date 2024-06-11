Tucker Carlson Bringing Live Show on Road, Announces Wide Range of 'Controversial' Guests

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson is taking his show on the road in September ahead of this fall’s general election with a lineup of “controversial” guests.

Carlson, who was fired by Fox News in April 2023 for no stated reason, has developed a massive following on the social media platform X, with nearly 13 million followers.

His programs, which he publishes on X, draw millions of views.

In a promotional video for his upcoming tour, Carlson said, “The one thing we know for certain is the United States is going to be one intense place this fall moving into this presidential election.”

“So we thought what better time to hit the road and see the country,” he added.

“We’re going to be live onstage responding to everything that is happening in real time,” Carlson said. “It’s going to be fun as hell and interesting.”

Live nationwide tour this fall. See you there. Brought to you by @Sambrosadreams @Swan pic.twitter.com/3lgfqjit4w — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 10, 2024

The “Tucker Carlson Live” tour starts in the swing state of Arizona in Phoenix on Sept. 4, with Russell Brand as the featured guest.

Other swing state stops include Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. The tour will also hit California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

Utah’s Deseret News described the line-up as consisting of a “constellation of conservative superstars — and a couple of controversial figures.”

Besides Brand, other guests scheduled include Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, Glenn Beck, Dan Bongino, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, Kid Rock, Charlie Kirk, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Roseanne Barr and Donald Trump Jr.

It’s worth noting that three people on that list — Beck, Bongino and Kelly — are Fox News alums, like Carlson.

During what was to be his final episode on Fox, Carlson planned to air the first part of an one-hour interview that he conducted with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who likely would have addressed how he was prevented by Capitol leadership from having the National Guard present on Jan. 6, 2021.

Carlson in the monologue he planned to give, according to biographer Chadwick Moore, refuted that what took place that day was an insurrection.

“Jan. 6 was a violent insurrection they tell us — and on the basis of that claim, they’ve turned the war on terror against America’s own citizens,” he said. “We believe that is a false characterization, as we’ve said many times. Jan. 6 was not an insurrection, which is why no one has been charged for that crime. No guns were brought into the Capitol. No plans to overthrow the government have ever been found.

“It was not an insurrection. But there was violence. A Capitol police officer called Michael Byrd executed Ashli Babbit, an unarmed protester, and was praised for doing it by politicians in both parties.”

Carlson later invited Sund on his online program which aired in August 2023.

Ep. 15 Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Our Fox News interview with him never aired, so we invited him back. pic.twitter.com/opDlu4QGlp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2023

Carlson questioned the former police chief about why the public doesn’t have any answers regarding what role then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have played in keeping the National Guard from being on-hand on Jan. 6 to prevent the Capitol incursion from occurring in the first place.

“It doesn’t seem like people really want to get to the bottom of it,” Sund said.

Carlson certainly does not shy away from controversial subjects and will no doubt wade right into the most politically charged issues as he takes his tour around the country.

Early access tickets are available now for subscribers to the Tucker Carlson Network. They will be open to the general public on Friday.

