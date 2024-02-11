Tucker to Interview Edward Snowden Next? Report Says Putin Wasn't the Only One He Reached Out To

Conflicting reports have emerged that Tucker Carlson may have had at least one more interview while he was in Moscow recently.

Carlson interviewed Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week after arriving in Moscow days before the Tuesday interview.

According to the website Semafor, while Carlson was there, he met with Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the National Security Agency who blew the whistle on NSA activities that targeted Americans.

Snowden eventually fled to Russia, where he has lived for several years.

Semafor said the meeting with Snowden was not to record an interview. But if the report of the meeting is true, it could at least signal the possibility of an interview in the works.

The Semafor report said that Carlson did conduct an interview with Tara Reade, who has accused President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s when he was still in the Senate representing Delaware.

Reade has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Biden in 1993, a claim Biden has denied.

Reade moved to Russia last year, claiming that she believed her life was in danger as long as she lived in the U.S.

Various versions of the story made it to social media.

REPORT: ⚠️ Tucker Carlson Met with Edward Snowden and Joe Biden’s R-pe Accuser Tara Reade While in Moscow.. DEVELOPING… The former Fox News anchor spent several hours on Thursday in a meeting with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. Although Snowden was frequently featured in… pic.twitter.com/RWCXSDXNtg — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 11, 2024

BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ Tucker Carlson Set to Release BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW with Joe Biden s-xual assault accuser Tara Reade.. Reade is now SUING THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, seeking millions in damages following alleged ‘FBI operation’ against her.. Reade told the New York Times “Mr.… https://t.co/qatDIfsdEh — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 11, 2024

Semafor reported it received a text from Carlson that it was “totally false” that he met with Snowden and Reade, but did not elaborate.

The Carlson interview with Putin has been dissected since airing last week, with Carlson coming under attack in some quarters and being defended in others.

NEW: Greg Gutfeld defends Tucker Carlson after CNN’s Chris Wallace called Tucker a “puppy” for his interview with Vladimir Putin. “While Tucker was imploring Putin to release an imprisoned American journalist, Chris Wallace was doing the heroic work of interviewing comic George… pic.twitter.com/ALRUzucCvI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 11, 2024

“Tucker Carlson is far from being the first Western journalist to have aligned himself with the enemy. There’s a long tradition of the likes of Hitler and Stalin finding pliable Brits and Americans to do their propaganda for them,” Politico opinions editor Jamie Dettmer wrote in a commentary piece published Thursday (before Carlson’s interview with Putin was shown on Carlson’s streaming platform, the Tucker Carlson Network).

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Carlson is probably more popular than ever now because of the interview, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

“There were certain concerns that poor Carlson would be persecuted even prior to the interview. As I understand, he is having a hard time now, too. But, on the other hand, I think, being quite a smart person, he must have foreseen that it would stir such a strong buzz,” Pezkov said.

“And it’s fair to say, this interview has added much to his popularity,” Peskov said.

