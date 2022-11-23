TV Anchor Didn't Realize She Was Brushing Death's Door Until It Was Almost Too Late - Warning Others Now

In what some might call an ironic twist of fate, a TV anchorwoman contracted the very disease about which she interviewed someone else.

Newscaster Sarah McMullan was aware she might be getting ill, but didn’t think it was anything serious.

Though the Scottish journalist was feeling “really cold” during her morning shift, she waited over 36 hours before getting in touch with NHS 24.

“I should have acted sooner,” McMullan told the BBC.

She’s actually very blessed that she is still alive.

She had just done an interview back in September with someone who had been diagnosed with meningococcal septicaemia, which had developed into sepsis.

The reason for the interview was because September is Sepsis Awareness Month in Scotland.

Sepsis is also known as blood poisoning. It’s rare, but it is a potential complication.

It’s also known as a “hidden killer” because it’s typically difficult to detect. The immune system often attacks the body, which can then result in organ failure, according to the New York Post.

Have you ever had to deal with sepsis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

For those who do survive it, they can experience long-term damage to their organs and disability.

The woman she interviewed, Kimberley Bradley, had to be put in an induced coma and spent eight days in the hospital.

As for McMullan, she spent six days in the hospital, and her temperature spiked to roughly 104 degrees.

McMullan documented her experience for the benefit of others, and also released some information about it on her Twitter account.

BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview – BBC News https://t.co/iywcKf1Ybe — Sarah McMullan (@SarahMcMullanTV) November 8, 2022

She mentioned to a coworker that she was feeling as though something was “really not right.”

Shortly after that, she began “physically shaking,” and she said all the color drained from her face.

“My lips were turning blue. My hands were chalk white, like you had been standing outside in winter for hours.

“There was no color in my skin. There was no heat in my body. It was uncontrolled shivering and shaking.”

TV anchor also recalled a feeling of being very “spaced out.”

Initially, McMullen thought it was a cold or the flu.

“Because the symptoms can be so many things I did not realize how unwell I was,” McMullen said.

But a few additional symptoms finally pushed her to seek medical attention.

“It was hard to make sense of what was happening. It crossed my mind ‘Am I having some sort of panic attack?’

“It felt like something mentally might be happening to me because I was so confused and quite weepy actually.”

When McMullen finally went to the hospital, they admitted her as a Category 2 patient. Category 1 is a life-threatening diagnosis.

In the end, McMullen recovered without any complications.

However, she wants to impress upon people that it’s very important to act quickly if they are experiencing symptoms of an illness that are causing them concern.

“It really is the difference between it being life or death in some instances,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.