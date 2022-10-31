Man Charged in Massive NY Health Care Fraud Scheme Mysteriously Disappears After Setting Sail on Atlantic

More than two weeks after a New York City doctor facing charges in a fraud scheme took his boat out in the middle of the night, questions surround his disappearance, according to the New York Post.

Dr. Marvin Moy had been facing federal charges as part of what authorities described in a January Department of Justice news release as a $100 million health care fraud, money laundering and bribery scheme.

Late on Oct. 12, he went out in his boat, the Sure Shot, only to collide with a larger commercial vessel about 25 miles off the coast of Fire Island, according to the New York Post.

The Coast Guard said it received a distress alert from the boat just after midnight.

An HC-144 airplane and MH-60 helicopter were immediately launched from Air Station Cape Cod. Aircrew reported a white cooler, oil sheen and other debris.

The boat sank within 15 minutes, the Coast Guard said, according to Patch.com.

Two people were on the Sure Shot at the time of the 12:20 a.m. collision, it said.

One person was rescued around 7 a.m. Oct. 13.

One individual remains missing and is reportedly wearing a lifejacket.

“The other person was recovered while Marvin remained missing,” the Post quoted what it said was a Coast Guard representative as saying.

“We conducted boat and helicopter searches for over 30 hours covering 4,830 nautical miles, finding only the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon that he was allegedly holding when he was last seen,” the representative said.

Unnamed friends of Moy’s said they were troubled, according to the Post.

“We’ve got unresolved questions. We do not know what happened,” one friend said.

“Everyone would just want answers,” a friend said.

“I would obviously like for my friend to be found. There’s still a chance he’s shipwrecked on some small rock,” the person said.

Marvin Moy, NYC doctor charged by feds, vanishes after alleged LI boat accident https://t.co/T6P7AxhEgR pic.twitter.com/okgQrVkCHC — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) October 30, 2022

Moy, who was charged with conducting procedures on patients who did not need them, was due in court the week after his disappearance.

“No-fault accident schemes, like the one alleged today, can cost insurance companies millions of dollars in payouts to doctors and clinics who provide phony or unnecessary services to unwitting accident victims,” FBI Assistant Director Michael Driscoll said in the news release.

“This cost is almost always passed to consumers of private insurance or subsidized programs established to help those in need,” he said.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams described the operation as “one of the largest no-fault insurance frauds in history.”

“In carrying out their massive scheme, among other methods, they allegedly bribed 911 operators, hospital employees, and others for confidential motor vehicle accident victim information,” he said.

“With this information, they then endangered victims by subjecting them to unnecessary and often painful medical procedures, in order to fraudulently overbill insurance companies,” Williams said.

