As Twitter worked overtime this week to suppress the bombshell New York Post reporting about emails linking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to his son’s shady business dealings, network news broadcasts cumulatively gave the story fewer than 10 minutes of air time during the same period.

Birds of a feather flock together.

NewsBusters evaluated news coverage on Wednesday and Thursday from ABC News, CBS News and NBC News and the results are about what you’d expect.

Here are the “news” outlets that are actively covering up or have yet to even report in a substantive way on the bombshell Biden scandals. #WheresHunter pic.twitter.com/3Q323buIbu — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 16, 2020

The legacy media outlets buried the Hunter Biden email story, as did their allies in leftwing cable news.

“For Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15 MRC analysts looked at the ABC, CBS, NBC evening and morning shows, plus ABC’s and NBC’s townhall events with Joe Biden and President Trump, as well as CNN and MSNBC’s coverage (6am through midnight ET). Out of a total of 92 hours of news programming, there was less than 10 minutes (9 minutes, 47 seconds) spent on the latest scandal involving Joe Biden’s son, or less than 0.2% of the available airtime,” NewsBusters reported.

The media watchdog noted that two networks, ABC and CNN, ignored the Biden story altogether.

“NBC spent just 45 seconds on Hunter’s emails. CBS led the broadcast networks with still a meager four minutes, 28 seconds,” Newsbusters said.

Want to know how much time @ABC, @NBCNews, and @CBSNews collectively gave the bombshell New York Post story reporting on Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings? Just over 9 minutes out of 92 total hours. That’s 0.2%. https://t.co/4k1El0hFNK — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 16, 2020

Not surprisingly, according to the report, MSNBC “spent the most amount of time on the latest Biden family scandal coming in with a still insignificant four minutes, 34 seconds of coverage during a 36-hour period.”

While much of the country expressed shock and dismay that Twitter would go to such extreme lengths to keep a potentially damning story for Biden from being read, the establishment media was right on cue helping to ensure the story would die.

The establishment media, which you’d think exists solely to cover huge stories, somehow didn’t find a credible report from one of the country’s largest newspaper connecting a presidential candidate to shady payments from foreign corporate entities to be newsworthy.

There is no surprise there.

Emails shared by the Post purport to link Biden to a meeting with a Burisma Holdings board adviser, which allegedly took place before Biden bragged about exporting foreign government officials into firing Ukraine’s top prosecutor.

Biden’s campaign is actually attempting to cite Twitter’s suppression of the reporting as evidence it isn’t credible.

“Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true,” said Biden spokesman Jamal Brown on Thursday.

Biden campaign National Press Secretary @JTOBrown responds to Twitter’s decision to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false.” #CheddarLive pic.twitter.com/PdPEkMZ85p — Cheddar🧀 (@cheddar) October 15, 2020

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar: “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo — extremely underlevered (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020

Still, despite their best efforts, the establishment media, Big Tech and even Biden’s campaign can’t make the email story go away.

While it originally might have ended up being just another scandal involving Hunter Biden, Twitter actually amplified it by attempting to suppress it.

The result is now that the story is so big that there isn’t any killing it.

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and her unstable temperament couldn’t make it disappear when debating President Donald Trump Thursday, nor could ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, who sat across from Biden during his network’s Thursday town hall and didn’t utter a word about Hunter Biden’s emails.

The rest of the establishment media’s near blackout of the story also failed to dissuade it from becoming this week’s most important election topic.

That might change next week, due to the rollercoaster nature of this election, but for now, Hunter Biden’s emails and Joe Biden’s reported connection to them, are the talk of presidential politics.

No amount of censorship, gaslighting or suppression of the story can make it go away.

The establishment media has been losing its grip on what information it wants Americans to hear, and Big Tech is only beginning to learn that Silicon Valley billionaires will not replace the country’s activist reporters as the gatekeepers of information.

