TV Ratings Expert: A Lot More People Are Tuning in to Watch Trump. The NFL? Not So Much

A television ratings expert crunched the numbers and found that more people are choosing to watch the news more than the National Football League.

Michael Mulvihill, the executive vice president of research for Fox Sports, tweeted a series of ratings information.

His tweets showed that the decrease in NFL viewership correlates with an increase in news viewership since Donald Trump declared his candidacy in June 2016.

As we head into Super Bowl weekend, want to post a couple tweets on what I think is an ongoing correlation between increased news viewing and NFL ratings. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 2, 2018 TRENDING: California Presumes Homeschooling Parents Are Child Abusers, Seeks Invasive New Restrictions

Mulvihill showed that NFL viewership has fallen 19 percent and news viewership has climbed 40 percent in the last few years, NTK Network reported.

“We now live in an endless news cycle and we have to be prepared for the possibility that some unpredictable thing will fare up on any given Sunday and could affect our viewership,” Mulvihill told Sports Business Daily in August.

Do you usually choose to watch the news instead of the NFL? Yes No Continue with Facebook You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. – – – – – – – – or – – – – – – – – Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

He added, “It would be a relief and a pleasant surprise if that doesn’t happen through all 17 regular-season Sundays. At some point, it probably will.”

He started his ratings discussion on Twitter with the total number of minutes people spent watching national television. In 2017, 2.8 trillion minutes were spent watching national television, which is a 40 percent increase from the 2.0 trillion minutes in 2014.

Using that percentage, he showed that the news is the “most-watched genre of programming on national TV in 2017.”

Now express that news viewing as a % of all national TV viewing: 2014 – 12%

2015 – 13%

2016 – 15%

2017 – 16% That 16% figure made news the most-watched genre of programming on national TV in 2017. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 2, 2018

RELATED: Refugee Admissions From Terrorist Hotbeds Fell Over 80 Percent in Trump’s First Year

In comparison, the NFL has recently seen a decline in minutes people seem to be tuning in to watch football since its peak of 376 billion minutes in 2015.

In a three year span in which Trump announced his candidacy, campaigned and won the election, and held the job of President, news viewership grew by 700 billion minutes, or one-third. NFL viewing declined by 73 billion minutes or -19%. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 2, 2018

Mulvihill then asked, “why are people watching (the NFL) less often?”

To me the most compelling reason -not the only one but the most credible one – is that the speed and intensity of the news cycle is causing people who are still NFL fans to shift some of their attention to news viewing. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 2, 2018

After Trump’s State of the Union address last week, this correlation should not be too surprising.

According to Nielsen ratings, Trump’s speech earlier this week was the most watched State of the Union address in seven years.

Roughly 45.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the Republican deliver his first SOTU speech as president on Tuesday night, surpassing the last six addresses to Congress given by former President Barack Obama.

Twelve networks aired live coverage of the speech from around 9:00 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET, with other media outlets also covering the speech to varying degrees.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.