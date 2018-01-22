This Is The Tweet That Reveals Everything You Need to Know About The Democrat Party

A conservative personality encapsulated everything wrong with the Democratic Party in a single tweet that has since gone viral.

Dan Bongino, a former secret service agent who boasts a massive online following, took Democrats to task for their budget demands that led to a shutdown of the federal government.

Here’s everything you need to know about Democrats, they call Americans “deplorables” and illegal immigrants “dreamers.”#DACA — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 20, 2018

“Here’s everything you need to know about Democrats, they call Americans ‘deplorables’ and illegal immigrants ‘dreamers.’ #DACA,” wrote Bongino in a tweet that has been shared over 24,000 times since the publication of this article.

The comments mostly pertain to a now-settled budget debate between Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

The federal government was forced into a shutdown of non-essential services beginning Saturday after lawmakers could not agree to a budget deal. At the heart of the issue is the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, an executive order that protects young illegal immigrants brought to the country at an early age from deportation.

DACA began as an executive order by then-President Barack Obama in 2012. President Donald Trump, a longtime critic of his predecessor’s immigration policies, announced last September that he would be phasing the program out, with an end of the executive order in six months time.

However, Trump and Republican lawmakers have indicated they want to work on a legislative fix to the program and have since been in talks with Democrats on the issue.

Illegal immigrants who benefit from DACA are known as “Dreamers.”

Despite the program not due to expire until March, Democratic lawmakers demanded that the current budget deal address DACA in order to win their approval.

Speaker Paul Ryan was able to push through a spending bill in the House of Representatives, where the GOP enjoys a strong majority. However, in the Senate, where Democrats are in near-parity with the GOP and a spending bill must pass a 60-vote threshold, negotiations stalled throughout the weekend.

Democratic senators, many of them with 2020 presidential ambitions, hit the airwaves to make their case.

I am deeply disappointed that today’s outcome fails to protect Dreamers. They deserve better from the elected leaders of the only country many of them have ever called home. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 22, 2018

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s tweet came immediately after enough Democratic senators voted to end the government shutdown on Monday. She was not the only Democratic rising star to make a case for Dreamers.

The way forward is clear: Republican leaders and the President must pass a bipartisan solution like the one on the table to reopen the government, restore CHIP, and provide a place in America for DREAMers. The American people deserve nothing less. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 20, 2018

The budget supported by congressional Republicans did fund CHIP. In a goodwill gesture to the other party, Republicans included in their House bill a six-year re-authorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program, otherwise known as CHIP.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for re-election in Massachusetts this year and is eyed as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, has also lobbied heavily on behalf of DACA recipients.

It’s been over 100 days since protection for 800k Dreamers ended, since community health centers were funded, since hurricanes ravaged TX, FL & PR. The Republicans refused to fix any of these issues– and they still haven’t fixed them. We don’t need new promises. We need new laws. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 22, 2018

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris have made near identical statements regarding the status of Dreamers in the country.

Bongino’s point is that Democratic rhetoric regarding Dreamers come as a sharp contrast to their treatment of another segment of the U.S. population: the millions of Americans who pulled the lever for Donald Trump on Election Day — people whom Hillary Clinton once referred to as “deplorables” during a campaign event.

Her line proved to be damaging throughout the 2016 presidential election. During the second presidential debate, CNN moderator Anderson Cooper even asked Clinton how she could unite a country when she’s written off “tens of millions” of Americans, according to The Washington Post. Her comment continued to draw ire from the Right.

While Clinton has expressed regret over her comments, numerous Democrats have continued to question the integrity of many Trump supporters.

