Twins Separated at Birth Had No Clue They'd Been Crossing Paths Nearly Their Entire Lives

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 5, 2021 at 4:55pm
Karen Warner of Elwood, Indiana, always felt something was missing from her life.

Warner, whose biological mother’s last name was Cunningham, had been adopted and wondered if she had any family out there, but it wasn’t until just recently that she was able to make headway in her search.

That’s mostly because three years ago, a new law went into effect allowing residents who were adopted before 1994 to access their records. Warner, 51, found out that she not only had a sibling, but that her sibling was a twin.

“I got to thinking maybe that is what I was missing in my whole entire life was the twin, and I just didn’t know it, and I didn’t want to feel that emptiness anymore,” she told WXIN-TV.

With new information at her fingertips, Warner began to look through voter registration records to find anyone who shared the same birthday. And she found someone who fit all the criteria.

Michael Jackman: born the same day, at the same hospital.

Not only that, his was a name she recognized — they’d gone to middle school and high school together, were both in band, and were friends on Facebook.

And he lived just six blocks away.

She reached out to him, asking if he was adopted. He was.

She asked what his biological mother’s name was. It was Cunningham.

They took a DNA test and six weeks later their twinship was confirmed.

“I was overwhelmed,” Jackman said. “Let’s put it that way … I feel like something was missing, and now she’s here.”

“I thought if I could find him that would fill that void, and it did,” Warner added.

They also found out that they had three additional half-siblings.

“I’m still in awe that just 2 weeks ago I found out that my twin brother is Mike Jackman,” Warner posted on Feb. 22. “We are both still trying to let it all sink in. I thank God for everyone who had a hand in helping me.

“I am looking forward to building a great relationship with him and meeting all the other new family members as well. I truly feel complete now.”

