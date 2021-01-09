Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Twitter Allows 'Hang Pence' to Trend as Conservatives Face Big Tech Purge

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election" on Capitol Hill on November 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Hannah McKay - Pool / Getty ImagesTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election" on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Hannah McKay - Pool / Getty Images)

By Kipp Jones
Published January 9, 2021 at 2:44pm
P Share Print

After banning President Donald Trump and other conservatives from its platform on Friday, Twitter allowed the phrase “Hang Pence” to trend on the site, and as of Saturday, the trend is still up.

Twitter’s rationale for banning the president was that he risked inciting violence with his presence online following Wednesday’s Capitol incursion. But the company hasn’t explained why such a vile and threatening trend is still taking over the site.

Reporter Yashar Ali, who is no conservative, called out the company for the violent language spreading on the platform.

“WTF why is this allowed to trend? I get that people have been tweeting it to quote some of the insurrectionists but it shouldn’t be allowed to trend,” Ali asked.

A screen shot of the trend showed that at the time, “Hang Pence” had been tweeted more than 14,000 times. That number currently stands at 83,000 such tweets.

TRENDING: Trump Floats Moving to Another Social Media Site - or Creating His Own

Fox News contributor Sarah Carter also had questions about the “Hang Pence” trend. Carter called out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey by name.

“Why @Jack is Hang Pence still trending? Hey Google didn’t you remove Parler because of something similar – why is Twitter getting such special treatment ( : ,” she tweeted.

The fact that Twitter is allowing the phrase to trend is raising eyebrows elsewhere, as the users Twitter hasn’t banned yet for apparently being conservative want some answers.

According to Steven Dennis, a reporter with Bloomberg, the phrase is trending because of a video which showed Trump supporters chanting the phrase before the Capitol incursion on Wednesday.

“Hang Pence’ is trending because of a viral video of a riotous mob chanting those words as they violently entered the Capitol,” wrote Dennis.

RELATED: Top Tech Foundation: Deplatforming Not Enough, Entire Internet Needs to Change After Capitol Incursion

But despite what might have been uttered on Wednesday by some who were in Washington Wednesday to protest certifying the election results, the tweets definitely violate Twitter’s selectively enforced on policies advocating for violence. Those policies were of course used in justifying Trump’s lifetime ban.

Is there anything more capable of inspiring violence than logging on to social media and seeing a phrase calling for the lynching of the vice president permeating across the platform? This appears to be another example of Twitter’s unequal application of policies allegedly meant to protect users’ safety and the safety of those off the platform.

But what is Twitter, if not hypocritical?

Twitter has been on a campaign purging high-profile conservatives, including the president, since Friday. What kind of message does the trend send for those whose vices have been silenced, or for those who have seen their followers purged, when such trends take over the conversation?

Here’s a quick snapshot of some of the damage by the purge:

Twitter told the New York Post the trend would be corrected, according to an article published Saturday.

“We blocked the phrase [Hang Pence] and other variations of it from trending. We want trends to promote healthy discussions on Twitter,” a Twitter representative told the Post. “There are Rules for trends — if we identify accounts that violate these rules, we’ll take enforcement action.”

But the trend is still up as of the time this article was being written.

The real message from Twitter seems to be that users are free to post potentially violent and threading comments, just as long as those users aren’t conservatives. As of Saturday, there are significantly fewer conservatives on the platform.

Twitter of course isn’t looking to promote safety, which is obvious. The “Hang Pence” trend is spreading like wildfire as Twitter has apparently been too busy stifling conservative dissenters to fix that issue.

At a time when free political discussions are arguably more important than ever, Twitter is shutting down any chance for people to engage in honest and open discussions. But as is evident by being able to tweet “Hang Pence” with no repercussions, the company has no interest in either safety or fairness.

Since this article began being drafted, the “Hang Pence” tag has now been tweeted more than 88,000 times. So much for public safety. The Twitter purge to end violence continues, despite ongoing posts from the left about hanging the vice president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Twitter Allows 'Hang Pence' to Trend as Conservatives Face Big Tech Purge
GOP Rep Stands His Ground After CNN Commentator Demands Resignation
Top Tech Foundation: Deplatforming Not Enough, Entire Internet Needs to Change After Capitol Incursion
Defense Officials Confirm Trump Is Still Commander in Chief, Refuse to Participate in Military Coup to Oust Him
Twitter's Ban of Trump Just Opened an Entire New Line of Criticism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×