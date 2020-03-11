Twitter Calls Trump Campaign Video 'Manipulated' but Has No Problem with This Manipulated Biden Ad

You would have to be blind not to notice that there is a massive advantage to being a Democrat in the establishment media.

But you may not have noticed that the advantage has actually become much bigger in the land of social media.

It was a point that the social media giant Twitter proved again this week when it allowed a misleading video by former Vice President Joe Biden to go forward without the same treatment given to a video posted by the campaign of President Donald Trump.

We can’t sit by and lose this country to Donald Trump. Today, we take it back — together. Go vote: https://t.co/Hy8C4n0lUk pic.twitter.com/0YgyJFr9YR — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 3, 2020

Biden’s video begins with him saying that he will not surrender his country to “this man,” meaning Trump.

And then the manipulation begins. It shows the president saying “coronavirus” and then cuts to a new clip where he says, “this is their new hoax.”

What the president was saying, if the clip was shown in its entirety, is that the hoax is the media blaming him for a bad response to coronavirus.

Even Snopes, which has not been a fan of the president, said, “Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax.”

The video then shoots to another clip of white nationalists marching in Charlottesville and then cuts to the president saying “very fine people.”

This is another manipulation. The president did not ever refer to the white nationalists as “very fine people.”

The president was very clearly — when you hear his words in context — talking about people who were protesting the removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

“They didn’t put themselves — and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides,” he said, according to PolitiFact.

“You had people in that group. Excuse me, excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name,” Trump finished.

The video is manipulated into one big smoldering lie and yet Twitter has not labeled it the way it did to a video the president’s campaign shared of something Joe Biden actually said.

The video shows Biden saying “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump,” before it cuts off when in the full clip he adds “if, in fact, we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s gotta be a positive campaign.”

No one in their right mind could have believed that Biden was endorsing Trump, but Twitter decided to label the video as “manipulated media.”

Well, if the video Biden is promoting is not the definition of “manipulated media,” cutting and splicing sentences together, then “manipulated media” does not exist.

Twitter’s allowing Biden to escape unscathed is a massive present, increasing his credibility while at the same time dinging Trump’s in the eyes of those who aren’t paying a lot of attention.

And having a company like Twitter cover for you is a gigantic advantage heading into a presidential election.

