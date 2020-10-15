Twitter appears to have temporarily blocked a link to the official government website for House Judiciary Committee Republicans that republished a New York Post story about Hunter Biden that had been censored by Twitter.

Twitter previously blocked users from sharing a link to a New York Post story alleging to have files from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that was abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s home state.

The computer’s hard drive included graphic pictures of Hunter Biden and emails allegedly showing him peddling political access to foreign entities using his father’s status as vice president, according to the Post.

Twitter cited its policy against sharing hacked material in censoring the Post’s article, though there’s no public evidence at this point that show the emails had been hacked.

Twitter also locked the accounts of users who tweeted the Post’s link, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account.

The Republican congressmen responded to Twitter’s censorship of the Post by reposting the article on their committee website.

But Twitter blocked that page as well.

Users who tried to tweet the link receive a notification instead: “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.”

Republicans responded to Twitter’s censorship of the committee page by moving the post to Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s website.

Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan‘s website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won’t stop. Click, share, and RT!https://t.co/DwJTdvqbUB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2020

As of Thursday morning, however, Twitter users were able to post the original link from the House Judiciary Committee Republicans’ website.

Twitter didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment for this article.

CEO Jack Dorsey previously said Wednesday that his company’s lack of explanation for censoring the Post was “unacceptable,” but he stopped short of apologizing for the censorship itself.

