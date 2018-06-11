Twitter CEO Apologizes for Eating Chick-Fil-A Following LGBT Backlash

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey backtracked Sunday after drawing the ire of liberal activists for eating at Chick-fil-A during LGBT Pride Month.

It all started Saturday, when Dorsey posted a screenshot of a transaction showing that he had just spent money at the popular chicken restaurant.

It didn’t take long for some people to take issue with his eating habits, due in part to the fact that Chick-fil-A — which was founded by Christians and is closed on Sundays — has ties to conservative groups.

As noted by Yahoo, the fast-food chain has previously donated money to conservative organizations that are opposed to homosexual marriage. Moreover, in 2012, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy said he was personally opposed to gay marriage.

Twitter users were quick to remind Dorsey of these facts.

Please delete this or follow up with how much free advertising you're going to give GLAAD. — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) June 10, 2018

mmmmm hate chicken never tasted so homophobic. — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 10, 2018

You must love the taste of bigotry! — Michael Kell (@jmichaelkell) June 10, 2018

This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack https://t.co/Wmhq6Obrp1 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 10, 2018

On Sunday, Dorsey responded to the backlash and indicated that it was appropriate.

You’re right. Completely forgot about their background — jack (@jack) June 10, 2018

“You’re right,” he said in response to a tweet from journalist Soledad O’Brien. “Completely forgot about their background.”

But the controversy wasn’t over yet, as many users pointed out that Dorsey had done nothing wrong in the first place.

Which is?

You mean their late CEO being a Christian? Apparently that is something bad/terrible, having faith, running a decent business, never discriminated against anyone, for the "tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity" crowd. — R J (@kataandkumite1) June 10, 2018

"Background" meaning they employ 41,000 people, many of whom are the most pleasant fast food employees in the country, serve delicious food at good prices, and at amazing speed? That background? https://t.co/Rq2sQ0XojF — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 11, 2018

“‘Background’ meaning they employ 41,000 people, many of whom are the most pleasant fast food employees in the country, serve delicious food at good prices, and at amazing speed? That background?” wrote journalist Jeryl Bier.

