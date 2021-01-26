Twitter Permanently Bans My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell

Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account in the continuation of the big tech company’s purge of accounts following the incursion of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lindell was banned after “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, The Hill reported.

The CEO, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, has repeatedly posted information about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, even after President Joe Biden took office.

Twitter’s policy outlines the actions they would take against tweets “containing false or misleading information about civic processes.”

“You may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes,” the policy says.

“This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process.”

It is unclear at this time which tweets lead to Lindell’s ban.

“The account you referenced has been permanently suspended due to repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told CNN.

This is not the first time Lindell was reprimanded for the tweets he posted on his account.

He saw several of his tweets locked “due to a risk of violence” after he posted documents about alleged voter fraud.

Twitter quickly slapped a label on the post and prevented users from interacting with it.

“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” the label reads.

Lindell has faced further repercussions for his discussions of voter fraud.

Dominion Voting Systems has threatened to take legal action against Lindell for saying their voting machines played a role in alleged election fraud.

Retailers like Bed, Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have stopped selling My Pillow products, but a Bed, Bath & Beyond spokesperson told The Hill it was part of a larger effort to “discontinue a number of underperforming items and brands.”

Twitter has banned over 70,000 accounts, including Lindell’s and Trump’s, after the incursion of the Capitol, according to The Associated Press.

