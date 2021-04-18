A few years ago, we all knew that Big Tech social media censorship was getting out of hand. While conservatives thrived on social media ahead of the 2016 election, all of that began to change after that culturally pivotal Trump victory as conservatives were increasingly censored, shadowbanned, and outright booted off major platforms.

However, any gripe those on the right may have had with the clearly biased tech tyrants of Silicon Valley a few years ago pales in comparison to the double-standards — and doublespeak — exhibited by these drunk-on-power technocrats over the past six months.

Last year, just before the presidential election, the imminently important Hunter Biden laptop story was banned from the platform with little pretense other than a flimsy excuse that has been proven to have been categorically unjustified.

Now, Twitter is doing absolutely nothing to suppress a story that doxes law enforcement officers who supported other policemen who were the subjects of Black Lives Matter outrage campaigns.

In fact, the highly unethical piece of “journalism” that exposes would-be anonymous donors to a crowdfunding site was allowed to trend on the platform … despite the fact that it was openly based on hacked material.

In October, the tech giant completely outdid its previous displays of brazen bias by censoring a story about a laptop purported to belong to then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s notoriously wayward son, Hunter, which appeared to contain explosive evidence of potential wrongdoing on the part of the now-POTUS.

At the time, Twitter insisted this was simply because the pre-election story published in the New York Post, which had obtained a copy of the laptop’s hard drive, contained “hacked materials” and thus could not be shared on the network.

We have yet to see any evidence that hacking was involved.

In fact, the owner of the computer shop where an individual believed to have been Hunter Biden dropped off the laptop to be repaired, only to never return to retrieve his device, has sued Twitter for using this excuse.

In the lawsuit, John Paul Mac Isaac claims that his reputation was damaged by the erroneous label. He is seeking damages and demanding the company “make a public retraction of all false statements and to issue a public apology.”

The lawsuit claims that Isaac, who turned over the contents of the laptop to the FBI, is now “widely regarded as a hacker” and that Twitter acted with “malicious intent” when it branded content Isaac retrieved when tasked with recovering it from the machine’s hard drive as “hacked material.”

“Plaintiff is not a hacker and the information obtained from the computer does not constitute hacked materials because Plaintiff lawfully gained access to the computer, first with the permission of its owner, BIDEN, and then, after BIDEN failed to retrieve the recovered data despite Plaintiff’s requests, in accordance with the Mac Shop’s abandoned property police,” the lawsuit stated.

Meanwhile, last week, Twitter not only failed to block a story from the British outlet The Guardian that contained private information from a “data breach” shared by an organization that specializes in hacked information, it actually allowed the story to trend on the platform.

(Twitter’s own FAQ page on trends acknowledges that the company monitors trending content and “work[s] to add context to help answer the question, ‘Why is this trending?””)

Goodness gracious, is anyone else completely sick and tired of these corporate tyrants playing God with the free flow of information?!

On Saturday, The Daily Wire reported that on Friday, Twitter allowed The Guardian’s story, which contained the names of rank-and-file Wisconsin police officers, to trend.

The officers’ only offense to deserve this high-profile doxxing, it appears, was having donated anonymously to causes leftists disapprove of, such as the legal defense funds of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two rioters who attacked him in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August and Kenosa police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot knife-wielding domestic abuse suspect Jacob Blake last year.

The source of The Guardian’s inexcusable dox is a “data breach at a Christian crowdfunding website” GiveSendGo that was given to the news outlet by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), a group that The Daily Wire noted has a history of publishing information that is the result of hacking or ransomware — to the point that the group has even been banned by Twitter as well as forced to move to the dark web after scrutiny from law enforcement.

“Not only is there no evident news value to publishing the names of private individuals who lawfully and anonymously donated modest amounts to support their colleagues’ right to a fair hearing – at a time when riots against police have flared and the publication of names seemingly makes them targets – but it’s not even clear that all the people doxxed by the Guardian actually gave,” The Daily Wire reported.

“One man, by the Guardian’s account, would have had to misspell his own name for that to be true. The only non-public material breached was the email address of anonymous donors; their name was still not present.”

Why is this allowed to not only remain on Twitter, but to trend, while the Hunter Biden story was verboten?

Of course, this is a rhetorical question.

We all know why.

If Twitter is going to regulate its content with so little regard for anything resembling consistency, the least CEO Jack Dorsey could do is to stop pretending he’s unbiased.

He’s just insulting our intelligence at this point.

