Parler Share
Commentary

Twitter Suspends Account Elon Musk Promised He Wouldn't Ban

 By Michael Austin  December 14, 2022 at 2:30pm
Parler Share

Is Elon Musk’s Twitter too good to be true?

Many conservatives have hailed the social media giant’s billionaire owner for his transparency and enthusiasm for creating the preeminent free speech platform.

Others, however, are doubtful that Musk will be able to live up to his lofty aspirations. Perhaps they’re right. It might be a mistake to put too much stock in the goings-on of one tech company.

News of the latest account banned from Twitter seems to lend at least some credence to this notion.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that an account called @ElonJet had been permanently suspended.

Trending:
White House Press Sec Makes Embarrassing Mistake 3 Times - Pulls a Joe Biden and WH Doctors Transcript

Run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney, the account tracked the whereabouts of Musk’s private jet (and therefore Musk himself) by publishing publicly available flight-tracking data.

The account had over 500,000 followers.

Sweeney quickly created an account on Mastodon that will track Musk’s jet instead.

Musk has not commented on the situation since the suspension. He did provide some comments on @ElonJet last month, however.

Are you glad Musk owns Twitter?

In early November, Musk claimed his “commitment to free speech” compelled him to keep the account up, even if he didn’t like it.

Well, now it looks like that commitment wasn’t quite enough.

Don’t forget, the Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO is far from conservative.

Related:
Elon Musk Quietly Invites Blacklisted Professor to Twitter HQ, What's His Next Move?

Perhaps Sweeney’s account was banned because, by sharing Musk’s whereabouts, it posed a risk to his safety. There’s certainly an argument to be made there.

But, to be clear, nothing Sweeney did was illegal. His account simply published speech that Musk (or someone at Twitter) didn’t like, perhaps fairly so.

But what about political speech Musk disagrees with? Liberals often argue that speech made by conservatives is akin to violence.

Musk doesn’t seem to buy into that sort of talk. But things change. People change.  And Elon Musk is no different than anyone else.

Maybe we shouldn’t be pinning all of our free speech hopes on Twitter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Twitter Suspends Account Elon Musk Promised He Wouldn't Ban
Arizona Senator Seeks to 'Nullify the Results' of Maricopa County Election with New Lawsuit
Breaking: Dems' 2nd-Largest Donor Charged with Making Tens of Millions Dollars in Illegal Campaign Donations
Latest 'Twitter Files' Bomb: Forget Shadow-Banning - Twitter Had Entire Blacklists and We Have Names
NY Court Finds Trump Organization Guilty of Tax Fraud, Could Impose Relatively Small Fine
See more...

Conversation