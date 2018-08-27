SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

Twitter User Says Dana Loesch’s Kids Need to be ‘Murdered,’ Social Giant Says ‘No Violation’

By Jack Davis
at 9:53am
Print

Advocating murder has become an acceptable form of speech, Twitter has ruled — at least when the target of invective is the family of National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

On Sunday, a Twitter user responded to Loesch as she was trying to discuss the Florida shooting online with other Twitter users.

“The only way these people learn is if it affects them directly. So if Dana Loesch has to have her children murdered before she’ll understand, I guess that’s what needs to happen,” Loesch posted in a screenshot of the comment she received.

At a time when Twitter and other social media giants have been tightening the screws on what they allow from websites such as Infowars, Loesch appealed to Twitter for a ruling to punish the user.

Twitter sided with Loesch’s critic.

TRENDING: Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

“We have reviewed your report carefully and found that there was no violation of the Twitter Rules against abusive behavior,” it wrote, according to the screenshot Loesch posted.

Loesch then drew the only possible conclusion: Fair is only fair when the threats align with Twitter’s politics.

Is Twitter biased against conservatives?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Apparently this doesn’t violate @TwitterSupportTOS. I know several conservatives who have been suspended for far less,” she tweeted.

The tweet that contained the implied threat was later taken down, although the account of the individual who posted it remains active, Law and Crime reported.

Twitter’s decision was attacked by writer Jazz Shaw on HotAir, who drew together many of the comments made on Twitter about the incident.

RELATED: NRA Goes On Offensive, Points To School Programs That Kept Shooter Under the Radar

As insults against Loesch poured in, others demanded action.

Shaw said that kind of action is not in Twitter’s playbook.

“Jack Dorsey continues to talk a good game, bashfully admitting the inherent leftward views of his entire company while feigning shock and disappointment that anyone would think even for a moment that he would let those biases show up in their content suppression policies,” Shaw wrote. “This is one more example which puts the lie to these company pronouncements.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

The Fox News Channel logo on a television screen.

Senior Fox News Reporter Abruptly Leaves Network

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Evie Fordham

Ohio congressional candidate Troy Balderson.

Republican Candidate Officially Declared Winner in Key Congressional Election

Michael Bastasch

World leaders arriving at NATO summit 2018Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

EPA Officials Admit: We Colluded with Lobbyists Who Opposed Trump’s Agenda

Andrew Kerr

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at the National Press Club on Aug. 21, 2018.Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock

‘Climate Activist’ Warren Exposed in Tax Returns, Received Royalties from Natural Gas Industry

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Chris Agee

Steven Crowder gets a beer thrown on himscreen shot / YouTube

Watch: Steven Crowder Confronts Person Who Offered Bounty for Killing ICE Agents

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.