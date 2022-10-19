Parler Share
Lifestyle

Two Detained After 8 Dogs Jump from House Window, Terrorize Neighborhood and Attack Teens and Toddler

 By Amanda Thomason  October 19, 2022 at 1:20pm
Parler Share

Being approached by a single, standoffish dog is scary enough, but when two or more are out roaming, the danger increases exponentially.

The pack mindset is a very strong factor in a lot of deadly dog attacks, and it’s a bit of a miracle that an incident Tuesday in Staten Island, New York, did not end far more tragically than it did.

Around 12:50 p.m. on the 200 block of York Avenue, several dogs described by locals as pit bulls attacked a 2-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old, WABC-TV in New York reported.



According to WNBC-TV, neighbors said at least four dogs escaped and were on the street. Police later told WABC that eight dogs had been out, and a video shared by local Heaven Smith showed far more than four swirling outside her property’s fence, barking at her.

Trending:
Cali Man Sues Hotsauce Maker After He Reads the Bottle, Shocked to Learn What He's Eating

Apparently, the dogs, a mix of adults and puppies, were able to escape the home they lived in by jumping through an open window at the back of the house and exiting the property.

They then turned their attention toward passers-by.

“And they kept going up the hill and the down the hill, and across the street,” neighbor Coralee Chandler, who was on her front porch when she heard loud barking and screaming, told WNBC.

“Some guy went up on top of the car to get away from it.”


<script>

“I was scared because and then once I seen them attack the lady, one of them reached for her ankles, grabbed her ankles then drags her,” Smith told WABC.

“She get on the floor. Then they all just start pounding on the lady and it was over.”

But thankfully the young woman survived, as did the other teen and the toddler. They were all taken to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to make full recoveries.

Police said they believe a dog-breeding operation was going on at the home, and they took a man — whom neighbors identified as the homeowner — and a woman into custody following the attack. Charges were pending, WABC reported.

Related:
Hero Mother Brutally Mauled while Trying to Save Toddler and Baby from Family Dogs

Authorities told the outlet that they ended up recovering a total of about 10 dogs from the home: six adults and four puppies. WNBC reported 15 were taken from the home, many of them puppies.

The adult dogs were taken to the Animal Care Center in Brooklyn, and the pups were taken to the Animal Care Center in Staten Island.



Neighbors said they’ve heard barking coming from the home. One said the dogs had never bothered him before.

“They don’t get on my nerves,” neighbor Deanglo Garrison said. “I come outside, I get in the car, and I go to work.”

It was certainly a mercy these dogs didn’t do more damage than they did and that they were taken off the streets before they could wreak any more havoc.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Two Detained After 8 Dogs Jump from House Window, Terrorize Neighborhood and Attack Teens and Toddler
What a Hoot: Halloween Animal Seen Taking to the Skies 'Riding' Child's Toy
Friends Survive Rough Water, Sharks, Jellyfish and Hypothermia After Fishing Trip Goes Horribly Wrong
'He's a Hero': 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Drowns Trying to Save Mother and Daughter
Missouri Inmates Grow Over 18,000 Pounds of Produce to Gift to Local Food Banks
See more...

Conversation