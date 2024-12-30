Two Men Who Were Searching for Sasquatch Found Dead

For many, the mere idea of cryptozoology is a joke.

(Cryptozoology, for those not in the know, is effectively the hunt/study of urban legends, like a giant flying moth-man, the New Jersey Devil, or the Loch Ness monster.)

For the families of two Portland, Oregon, men, there’s nothing funny about it.

According to a tragic report from KPTV, a 59-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were both found dead in the Oregon wilderness — and they were apparently hunting down a sasquatch, perhaps better known to people as “Bigfoot,” per their families.

Citing the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, KPTV noted that the two men were “were found dead in a heavily-wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Friday night.”

The two men were reportedly expected back on Christmas Eve, but they did not return.

They were reported missing on Christmas day, at 1 a.m.

“After a three-day search involving a team of over 60 volunteers and rescue workers, drones, police dogs, and air support from the U.S. Coast Guard, the bodies of the two men were found,” KPTV reported.

The SCSO provided more details in a Facebook post, lamenting the tragic ending to this three-day search-and-rescue mission.

As for the cause of death, the SCSO says the two men died “due to exposure” to the harsh weather conditions — though police declined to say that was the only reason for the deaths.

The police added that “ill-preparedness” likely contributed to the deaths, as well.

“Over the course of three days, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator acquired over 60 volunteer search and rescue personnel, including canine, drone, and ground searching teams,” the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook. “Additionally, an air asset was acquired from the United States Coast Guard, based in Astoria, Oregon, to assist in the search utilizing F.L.I.R.

“After a grueling, three-day search over difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, the 59-year-old male and 37-year-old-male, both from Portland, Oregon, who were reported missing/endangered were located, deceased, in a heavily wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

“Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness.”

According to Newsweek, the legend of “Bigfoot” has persisted for some time now, with the origins of the rumors dating back to the 1800s.

Bigfoot, a large, humanoid/ape-like creature, has long been reported to exist in the American northwest/Canada.

While sightings and grainy images of the cryptid have circulated for some time now — as have other less savory Bigfoot-related shenanigans — actual evidence of sasquatch’s (a name with etymological roots in Native American myth) existence has yet to be produced in any meaningful way.

