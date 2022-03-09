Two People Rescued After Being Dumped Into Ocean by Mysterious People on Jet Skis

Sightseers near Sunset Cliffs in San Diego on the evening of March 2 were shocked to hear an emergency taking place in the water below.

It was dark by the time the rescue was called for, but even in the dark, bystanders could hear voices shouting for help.

A man and a woman, fully clothed, were in the water. The conditions were terribly dangerous: The surf was high, the water was choppy and it was dark.

Around 9 p.m., someone called 911 for help.

One witness told KGTV-TV that she thought she was hearing things at first, but when she realized people were in trouble, she could feel the terror in their situation.

“I could hear the panic in their voice the scared, you could actually hear they were scared,” she said.







Lifeguards on the scene also heard the cries for help, but because of the water conditions, they couldn’t get a boat out to the people. Eventually, some lifeguards entered the water to rescue them.

“Here are a couple of shots of SD Fire-Rescue firefighters and lifeguards rescuing two people from the waters off Sunset Cliffs,” the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department posted on Facebook on March 3.

“SDFD dispatchers received calls about people yelling for help at about 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Lifeguards responded and found a man and woman in the water.

“The surf was high so lifeguards couldn’t use a rescue boat in the area. Lifeguards swam the man and woman to Pappy’s Point cove and then the crew of engine 22 moved into action to get the pair out of the water onto the cliff and eventually to street level.







“Neither person was injured but they were transported to a local hospital for observation. They reported to lifeguards that they came from Mexico on a personal water craft and were left in the ocean to swim to shore. Federal law enforcement was notified.

“Excellent teamwork by everyone at the scene to make these rescues!”

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, a helicopter had also arrived, but it was unclear whether it was used during the rescue.

Some are calling the successful rescue a miracle, as both the victims and the lifeguards easily could have perished in the risky situation.

“It is an incredible example of how dangerous that is,” Battalion Chief Craig Newell of San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

“These two individuals are incredibly lucky to be alive tonight. The surf is very large tonight. The water is very cold, this is winter time and this is … it’s dark. It’s a miracle they were even found.”

He added that the lifeguards said “this was one of the most horrific and dangerous rescues they’ve ever participated in.”

Authorities later said the two people who were rescued possibly came from Tijuana, Mexico, and it appeared that they were dropped off from jet skis and left to swim to shore.

