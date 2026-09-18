A Texas Air National Guard pilot is safe after ejecting from an F-16 moments before a fiery crash in Michigan on Thursday.

The accident, which occurred in Grand Traverse County, involved a pilot from the 149th Fighter Wing during a routine training mission.

It had taken off from the Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, where the San Antonio-based unit was for training.

It’s unclear what happened, with the 149th Fighter Wing’s public affairs specialist, Sgt. Derek Gutierrez, telling Fox News that the reason for the crash was unspecified and under investigation.

However, the pilot ejected and was in stable condition.

CBS News said that air traffic control audio suggested that the jet may have “taken a bird.” The F-16 only has one engine.

“We have a possible mayday by wingman. I believe (they) may have taken a bird,” CNN reported a pilot saying on the audio.

“It appears that they may have lost an engine and ejected… but we do see a lot of black smoke, which we believe is the ejected F-16,” a controller said on the recording.

Video of the aftermath quickly circulated online.

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, on Thursday, and an evacuation order is in effect along part of County Road 633, the county’s emergency management said. A spokesperson with the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas National Guard confirmed that the… pic.twitter.com/ryAwGPb5DA — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2026

BREAKING: An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Blair Township, Grand Traverse County, northern Michigan, near County Road 633. The pilot ejected successfully and is reported to be conscious and alert. Plane – Crash – Michigan

🎥TCD News pic.twitter.com/rc3Ig0rVkn — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) September 17, 2026

While an evacuation order was issued along part of County Road 633 and a shelter-in-place order was issued for those in the area, Blair Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine said she didn’t believe that there were any injuries on the ground or houses damaged.

The evacuation, Michigan State Police said, was because of “a hazardous chemical spill related to the plane crash.”

UPDATE: 9/17/26 4:30 p.m. Due to a hazardous chemical spill related to the plane crash, all business and residential properties within a one-mile radius of County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Rd. are being evacuated. If you need assistance evacuating that area, please call… — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) September 17, 2026

As of 9:44 p.m., the evacuation order had been lifted.

Update: 9-17-26 at 9:44 pm. The evacuation order has been lifted, and County Road 633 is now open. Residents may now return to their homes near the plane crash site. Some residents of the Glacier Pond subdivision will not be able to drive to their homes at this time. You may… pic.twitter.com/m2CBu6o59o — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) September 18, 2026

“Residents who cannot return home have been contacted by first responders directly,” the police said.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as first responders work to keep the community safe.”

Local residents described the crash as a fireball followed by subsequent explosive sounds.

“We could hear explosions coming from the fire and asked a police officer what it was we were hearing as we were driving away, and he told us it was a fighter jet crash and the explosions were ammunition,” said Shellie Doornbos, who was returning home with her husband.

As of Friday morning, the pilot had not been identified in media reports.

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