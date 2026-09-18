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A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 performs an afterburner pass during the "Salute to America 250" Fourth of July celebrations over the National Mall on July 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 performs an afterburner pass during the "Salute to America 250" Fourth of July celebrations over the National Mall on July 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Texas Air National Guard Pilot Safely Ejects from F-16 Before Fiery Crash in Michigan

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 18, 2026 at 6:35am
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A Texas Air National Guard pilot is safe after ejecting from an F-16 moments before a fiery crash in Michigan on Thursday.

The accident, which occurred in Grand Traverse County, involved a pilot from the 149th Fighter Wing during a routine training mission.

It had taken off from the Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, where the San Antonio-based unit was for training.

It’s unclear what happened, with the 149th Fighter Wing’s public affairs specialist, Sgt. Derek Gutierrez, telling Fox News that the reason for the crash was unspecified and under investigation.

However, the pilot ejected and was in stable condition.

CBS News said that air traffic control audio suggested that the jet may have “taken a bird.” The F-16 only has one engine.

“We have a possible mayday by wingman. I believe (they) may have taken a bird,” CNN reported a pilot saying on the audio.

“It appears that they may have lost an engine and ejected… but we do see a lot of black smoke, which we believe is the ejected F-16,” a controller said on the recording.

Video of the aftermath quickly circulated online.

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While an evacuation order was issued along part of County Road 633 and a shelter-in-place order was issued for those in the area, Blair Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine said she didn’t believe that there were any injuries on the ground or houses damaged.

The evacuation, Michigan State Police said, was because of “a hazardous chemical spill related to the plane crash.”

As of 9:44 p.m., the evacuation order had been lifted.

“Residents who cannot return home have been contacted by first responders directly,” the police said.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as first responders work to keep the community safe.”

Local residents described the crash as a fireball followed by subsequent explosive sounds.

“We could hear explosions coming from the fire and asked a police officer what it was we were hearing as we were driving away, and he told us it was a fighter jet crash and the explosions were ammunition,” said Shellie Doornbos, who was returning home with her husband.

As of Friday morning, the pilot had not been identified in media reports.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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