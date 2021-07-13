Path 27
News

Two Police Officers Shot While Attempting to Arrest Murder Suspect

Erin Coates July 13, 2021 at 1:32pm
Path 27

Two Maryland police officers were shot Tuesday morning as they pursued a homicide suspect in Baltimore County.

The officers and suspect were transported to a hospital, where the suspect was later pronounced dead, WMAR-TV reported.

The Baltimore County Police Department said both officers were recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Trending:
Texas Gov. Abbott: Democrats Who Fled to Block Voting Bill 'Will Be Arrested' 'Once They Step Back Into the State'

The officers were attempting to arrest a Baltimore homicide suspect when they were shot, according to WMAR.

As they approached, the suspect reportedly opened fire on them.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, the incident happened at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, just west of Baltimore City.

The department said the officers are part of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force.

The officers work with the U.S. Marshals regional task force, a combined effort of federal, state and local police officers “to locate and apprehend the most dangerous fugitives and assist in high profile investigations.”

Related:
Hero Maid Discovers Stash of Weapons and Ammo Near All-Star Game, Police Say She Stopped a Vegas-Style National Tragedy

The department tweeted late Tuesday morning that the investigation was still “active and open.”

“Baltimore County Homicide detectives remain outside the Security Square Mall investigating,” the department tweeted.

The owner of Saadia’s House of Oils in the mall expressed frustration about the back door of his store being blocked off by crime scene tape.

“It’s an inconvenience, a big inconvenience,” Amin Portee told The Baltimore Sun.

A few mall workers had arrived around 10 a.m. to see if they could get to work.

Mall patrons also arrived, and it was not clear if they would be able to shop Tuesday morning.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Two Police Officers Shot While Attempting to Arrest Murder Suspect
Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Obliterates Fundraising Record Without Trump's Endorsement
School Volunteer Turns Whistleblower, Alleges She Was Instructed to Treat Kids in Unthinkable Way
Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Head of Social Security After He Refuses to Back Down
Grocery Stores Begin Hoarding Food and Other Critical Items in Preparation for What's Coming
See more...

Conversation