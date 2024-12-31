Share
Commentary

Two Young Girls Discovered at Southern Border with Nothing but a Handwritten Note

 By Michael Schwarz  December 31, 2024 at 10:44am
Share

Affluent, virtue-signaling liberals, from coastal enclaves to President Joe Biden’s administration, thought open borders were a good idea. Indeed, they regarded themselves as compassionate and the rest of us as morally deficient for thinking otherwise.

Mercifully, however, the American people chose President-elect Donald Trump to bring truly humane solutions to the ongoing crisis by closing the border, deporting illegal immigrants, and, perhaps most important of all, rescuing the children.

Saturday on the social media platform X, Chris Olivarez, a lieutenant and spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, posted a heartbreaking photo of two elementary school-aged girls from El Salvador, one of whom held a handwritten note that contained an address and phone number.

“Troopers recovered two unaccompanied female children left abandoned by a smuggler in Eagle Pass who fled back to Mexico,” Olivarez wrote.

The girls, ages 5 and 9, had their faces blurred in the photo. The younger girl wore a black t-shirt with a pink Nike logo, while the older child’s t-shirt featured the character Snoopy from the “Peanuts” cartoon.

In other words, they looked like anyone’s children.

Olivarez added that TDPS had referred the children to U.S. Border Patrol.

Do we need a border wall immediately?

The old cliche about a picture being worth a thousand words has never seemed truer.

For one thing, those two young girls embody the human catastrophe that the Biden administration has encouraged.

Democrats and their allies in the establishment media like to depict illegal immigrants as peaceful asylum-seekers. They flee tyranny and enter the United States as families, only to experience cruel separation at the hands of Trump and his minions.

Imagine, however, the identity of the Eagle Pass “smuggler” in this case. What sort of person would leave two young girls at the border with only a handwritten note?

One prays, of course, that the children’s story ends happily now that Border Patrol has gotten involved. But we know of other stories that have not ended well.

Related:
Tom Homan Returns Fire at Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett After She Picks a Fight with Him: 'She's Not Real Smart'

Last month, for instance, Texas began an aggressive billboard campaign in Central America. Those billboards featured images and messages designed to shock the people of that region. Among other things, they explained the violent fate that often befalls young women and children in the hands of smugglers.

Moreover, those two girls put faces to the approximately 325,000 children for whom the Biden administration cannot account.

In short, affluent liberals and others who had their compassion weaponized by pro-immigration propaganda deserve blame for this humanitarian crisis.

Now, we must pray for the safety of migrant children until Trump and his incoming border czar, Tom Homan, can launch the operation that will save hundreds of thousands of children — like these two girls.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Two Young Girls Discovered at Southern Border with Nothing but a Handwritten Note
Tom Homan Returns Fire at Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett After She Picks a Fight with Him: 'She's Not Real Smart'
'Boycott Costco' Movement Erupts After Board's 'Divisive' DEI Move
Biden Takes a Shot at Trump During Remarks on Jimmy Carter's Death
We Finally Know Who Bought Michael Jordan's Megamansion - This Makes Total Sense
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation