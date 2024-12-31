Two Young Girls Discovered at Southern Border with Nothing but a Handwritten Note

Affluent, virtue-signaling liberals, from coastal enclaves to President Joe Biden’s administration, thought open borders were a good idea. Indeed, they regarded themselves as compassionate and the rest of us as morally deficient for thinking otherwise.

Mercifully, however, the American people chose President-elect Donald Trump to bring truly humane solutions to the ongoing crisis by closing the border, deporting illegal immigrants, and, perhaps most important of all, rescuing the children.

Saturday on the social media platform X, Chris Olivarez, a lieutenant and spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, posted a heartbreaking photo of two elementary school-aged girls from El Salvador, one of whom held a handwritten note that contained an address and phone number.

“Troopers recovered two unaccompanied female children left abandoned by a smuggler in Eagle Pass who fled back to Mexico,” Olivarez wrote.

The girls, ages 5 and 9, had their faces blurred in the photo. The younger girl wore a black t-shirt with a pink Nike logo, while the older child’s t-shirt featured the character Snoopy from the “Peanuts” cartoon.

In other words, they looked like anyone’s children.

Olivarez added that TDPS had referred the children to U.S. Border Patrol.

The old cliche about a picture being worth a thousand words has never seemed truer.

For one thing, those two young girls embody the human catastrophe that the Biden administration has encouraged.

Democrats and their allies in the establishment media like to depict illegal immigrants as peaceful asylum-seekers. They flee tyranny and enter the United States as families, only to experience cruel separation at the hands of Trump and his minions.

Imagine, however, the identity of the Eagle Pass “smuggler” in this case. What sort of person would leave two young girls at the border with only a handwritten note?

One prays, of course, that the children’s story ends happily now that Border Patrol has gotten involved. But we know of other stories that have not ended well.

Last month, for instance, Texas began an aggressive billboard campaign in Central America. Those billboards featured images and messages designed to shock the people of that region. Among other things, they explained the violent fate that often befalls young women and children in the hands of smugglers.

Moreover, those two girls put faces to the approximately 325,000 children for whom the Biden administration cannot account.

In short, affluent liberals and others who had their compassion weaponized by pro-immigration propaganda deserve blame for this humanitarian crisis.

Now, we must pray for the safety of migrant children until Trump and his incoming border czar, Tom Homan, can launch the operation that will save hundreds of thousands of children — like these two girls.

