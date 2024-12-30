Tom Homan Returns Fire at Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett After She Picks a Fight with Him: 'She's Not Real Smart'

If Democrats keep trotting out characters like this to oppose him, then President-elect Donald Trump should have no trouble building support for the people he has selected to staff his new administration.

Monday on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America,” incoming border czar Tom Homan responded to criticism from Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who recently characterized him as incompetent.

“So, look, I don’t know who this lady is, but apparently she’s not real smart,” Homan said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Trump’s choice to help solve the years-long border crisis certainly had that much correct.

In fact, if race-baiting signals lack of intelligence, then Crockett qualifies as “not real smart.”

“So they took those black and brown and Asian bodies, and guess what? Do you think that we got a new black, brown, or Asian seat? Somehow, the way that they do their Republican math in the state of Texas, that amounted to two new white seats,” Crockett said earlier this month during a congressional hearing on the Census Bureau.

Thankfully, Homan did not have to address that nonsense. His comments came in response to a clip of the Texas congresswoman on MSNBC over the weekend.

“Again, we have someone who doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Crockett said of Homan.

Furthermore, she described illegal immigrants as “seeking asylum” and predicted a “rude awakening, really on all sides.”

“Wake up America” co-host Sharla McBride then recounted Homan’s extensive border security-related experience and asked for his response.

“Well, look, I’ve forgotten more about this issue than she’ll ever know,” the incoming border czar replied.

Homan also noted the Texas congresswoman’s “rude awakening” comment.

“That rude awakening was in November at the election,” he said.

Homan remained calm, but he also spoke for millions of Americans when he referred to outrage over migrant crime.

“How many young women have to be raped and murdered and burned alive?” he asked. “How many MS-13 and Tren de Aragua [gang members] have to be in our major cities committing crimes against U.S. citizens? How many angel moms and dads do we have to have in this country that lost their children at the hands of someone that wasn’t supposed to be here?”

Thus, the incoming border czar could not care less about criticism from Crockett and others.

“I don’t care what they say about Tom Homan,” he said, “because I’ve done this job for a long time.”

“I think the president got a mandate in November,” he added.

In short, Homan dealt with Crockett’s criticism the best way possible. He stood firm in his purpose and even professed never to have heard of her.

If Democrats hope to derail Trump’s new administration, they will need better spokespeople than Crockett.

